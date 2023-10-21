James Fisher-Harris leads the Kiwis. Photosport

Live updates of the Pacific Championships test between the Kiwis and Samoa.

Preview

Although it has been an underwhelming buildup so far, there is no denying the importance of the Kiwis’ clash with Samoa on Saturday (6pm, Eden Park).

The timing isn’t great – on Labour weekend – while the All Blacks’s stunning win over Ireland, along with the Black Caps’ encouraging start in their World Cup, has diverted many eyeballs. And international league is again trying to find its way, with a new post season competition, after the closure of the previous mid-season windows.

But this match is crucial, as the Kiwis want to make a statement on home soil. Due to Covid and scheduling issues, they’ve only played once in New Zealand since 2019. They need to bank a win on Saturday to ensure progression to the Pacific Championship final in Hamilton on November 4, rather than leaving their fate hinging on a positive result against the Kangaroos in Melbourne next week.

It’s also the start of a new cycle. While injuries and post-season surgery have been factors, there are only two survivors from the 17 used in Michael Maguire’s first match against Australia five years ago, and even some significant omissions from last year’s World Cup squad.

That adds to the intrigue, in the game against the 2022 World Cup finalists. Maguire has selected four debutants, with Canberra centre Matt Timoko, West Coast product Griffin Neame, Newcastle forward Leo Thompson and club mate Fa’amanu Brown in the 17. Timoko is coming off his best NRL season while Neame has been a recent standout at the Cowboys. Brown was the best dummy half option available and Thompson impressed during the Knights’ late season run.

Maguire opted to use Joseph Manu in the centres, with Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad preferred at fullback. It’s a switch from the World Cup and a rare opportunity for Nicoll-Klokstad, with six of his seven previous tests at centre, stuck behind Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Manu.

“I’ve had some good conversations with Joey,” said Maguire. “I’ve stated that if he is playing fullback all the time, he can probably be the world’s best but Charnze has had a really good year and obviously what it takes to be a fullback and just building the habits allow me to put Charnze back there.”

But Maguire indicated there could be some tactical reshuffles during the match, to maximise Manu’s involvement.

“[When] Joey plays club he can have a blend of both as well,” said Maguire. “We tinkered around with how we want to do things with Joey, to get a bit of Joey going through the middle of the park. I’m sure he will scare a few once he gets in there but Charnze will start [and] we will let that play out.”

However, there is an injury cloud over Manu. He limped off during Tuesday’s training, before missing the rest of the session, with a tight left calf. The Kiwis hierarchy are confident he will play, though won’t take any chances.

Kieran Foran provides utility value off the bench – able to cover halves and hooker - while Nelson Asofa Solomona will counter some of the size among the opposition interchange. The Kiwis are favoured but will be wary of giving Samoa any momentum, in front of expected passionate parochial support at Eden Park.

“We know they are going to come out fast,” said Maguire. “We need to make sure we are ready from the start of the game.”

Samoa also have the advantage of a game under their belts, after last week’s 30-10 loss to Australia in Townsville. But the Kiwis should be able to match their forward firepower, allowing the structure provided by halves Jahrome Hughes and Dylan Brown to make the difference.

On Wednesday Maguire continued to deflect questions about his potential NSW State of Origin job next year, saying he planned to be in the New Zealand role for a “long time”.

“I’m extremely focussed on where we are now,” said Maguire. “We have worked extremely hard to make sure things are in place and I’m not going to let anything get in the way of that. Those things will be looked at down the track but my big focus is right now; we have a massive game on Saturday and it is a really important series for us.”