Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Kiwis v Kangaroos: Kiwis brace for ‘grand final’ against Australia, as rookie prop continues to impress in test football

Michael Burgess
By
4 mins to read
There has been a bit of chatter online about Barnes allegedly apologising to Savea for making the wrong call before a penalty conversion. However it's not the case as a clip and audio show. Video / Sky Sport

When Leo Thompson led the Kiwis haka against Samoa at Eden Park two weeks ago, even his family was surprised.

The test rookie didn’t inform anyone - not even his closest relatives -

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport