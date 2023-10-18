He is a once-in-a-generation talent and one of the best backs New Zealand has ever produced but his time in the 13-a-side code could be limited, and fans should catch him in action while they can. This weekend, Joseph Manu will be one of the marquee names on show against Samoa on Saturday at Eden Park in the Pacific Championship.

Joseph Manu, who won the 2022 Golden Boot award after his stellar international form last year, is in the last year of his Roosters’ contract, after inking a two-year extension in 2021. Back then he was a hot property, with the Warriors offering a massive deal, while the Broncos and Titans also showed interest, along with talk that New Zealand Rugby were keen on the Tokoroa product.

That scenario could start again soon, with rival NRL clubs free to negotiate with Manu from November 1, along with any other parties.

“I’m 27 now, I feel like there are some good years to come for myself so I’ve got a few big decisions to make,” Manu told the Herald. “You haven’t got long in [sport], so I feel like these years are critical and can be some of the best years. I just want to work hard and really make the most of it. So after this [series], we will be having a few chats.”

You sense Manu only wants to focus on the Kiwis and he also stresses how much he loves the Roosters, having been with the Bondi-based club for more than a decade. But he knows that talk about his contract status is coming. He grew up playing rugby and has previously admitted that a childhood dream was playing for the All Blacks.

“I haven’t played it [rugby] for a while,” said Manu. “I would love to experience something different, a bit later down the road. It’s hard to look too far ahead though. We’ll see what happens.”

Joseph Manu during the NZ Kiwis and Kiwis A rugby league team training held at Trusts Arena in Auckland. Photo / Photosport

His appeal is obvious. Manu’s ability to offload in traffic evokes memories of Sonny Bill Williams, while he is an outstanding broken-field runner. He is also one of the hardest players to stop close to the line, with 59 tries in 158 NRL games, as well as six tries in 14 Kiwis tests.

In his own words, Manu had an “up and down” 2023 season. The Roosters endured a transition year – though they scraped into the top eight – but Manu battled several injuries, though still featured in 21 games. After such a torrid campaign, he considered foregoing this international window, before realising it wasn’t an option.

”The opportunity to play, I couldn’t really miss that. Playing for New Zealand is the highest that I can do so whenever I get a chance to pull the jersey on I want to take it. You don’t get it too often and I can rest after that.”

There is also unfinished business in the black and white jersey, as the pain from the 2022 World Cup semifinal exit still lingers, with the Kiwis being edged 16-14 by Australia.

”It was tough, there was a lot of hurt,” said Manu. “Knowing how well we played, to lose like that. That was our only goal, to win that World Cup. There was a lot of good things that happened and it felt like we left everything out there but it didn’t go our way. We still talk about it now.”

Manu will be key over the next few weeks. After impressing at fullback during the World Cup, he is likely to revert to centre, given the lack of depth there and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad’s form for the Warriors. But Nicoll-Klokstad has seven tests at centre and the pair could be interchangeable, which gives coach Michael Maguire options.

”Charnze has had an awesome season,” said Manu. “I just want to have the best team out there and still play my style.”

Manu is versatile. Across his Roosters career, 76 per cent of his appearances have been at centre but he has also played 14 games at fullback and nine at five eighth.

“A few times a year I get to play [fullback], around Origin or when Teddy [James Tedesco] is injured. I enjoy that role because you are more on ball, bit more happening than at centre, even though I love that position too.”

But regardless of the jersey Manu is wearing for the Kiwis, he will make an impact.

”I try to find myself around the ball, whatever position I am playing,” said Manu.

That is the way it has been since his 2018 debut, when he was one of the best players on the field – scoring a try and creating another – in a famous 26-24 win over Australia. It’s been a time of transformation since with the departure of many veterans but Manu is a constant.

”I was only young and it’s a totally different team from back then. I feel like over the years I have built up that leadership, with some big game experience and what is needed.”

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns. He has also reported on the Warriors and NRL for more than a decade.