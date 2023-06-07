New Zealand's Dylan Brown. Photo / Photosport

Kiwis playmaker Dylan Brown has been stood down by the NRL after being arrested for sexual touching following an incident in Sydney.

Brown, who plays for the Parramatta Eels, was arrested by New South Wales police when they were called to Sydney pub The Golden Sheaf on Saturday night.

The 22-year-old attended Sydney’s Downing Centre Local Court today, alongside manager Gavin Orr and Eels welfare officer David Gower.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that court documents alleged Brown sexually touched a woman without her consent, on the breasts, five times last Saturday night. Brown’s lawyer claimed CCTV footage did not support that allegation.

The SMH reported that the NRL used its discretionary powers to stand down the Kiwis star under the no-fault stand-down policy, and Brown would now be indefinitely suspended.

“The NRL decision should in no way be interpreted as a view on the innocence or guilt of the player,” the NRL said in a statement.

The matter was adjourned in court on Wednesday and was next set for a mention on June 28.

The SMH reported that Brown’s solicitor David Newham said he and his client had viewed CCTV at at the Bondi police station yesterday.

“It does not support the notion [that] on five separate occasions Mr Brown has approached this young woman and with both hands has touched both of her breasts,” Newham said. “It does not support that at this point in time.”

The Auckland-born Brown, who has earned five Kiwis caps, had initially been named in Parramatta’s squad to play Canterbury on Monday, but would now be withdrawn.

“The Parramatta Eels have been informed by the NRL that Dylan Brown has been stood down from team selection as part of the NRL’s no-fault stand-down policy regarding the incident this past weekend,” the Eels said in a statement.

“Dylan will not be eligible for selection until he receives clearance from the NRL.”