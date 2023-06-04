New Zealand's Dylan Brown. Photo / Photosport

Kiwis playmaker Dylan Brown has been charged with sexual touching following an incident in Sydney last night.

Brown, who plays for the Parramatta Eels in the NRL, was arrested by New South Wales police when they were called to Sydney pub The Golden Sheaf.

The Daily Telegraph reported that Brown had been charged with five counts of sexual touching, while police had also taken out an interim apprehended violence order.

NSW police said in a statement they had arrested and charged a 22-year-old man.

“About 11.40pm Saturday, officers attached to Eastern Suburbs police area command were called to a hotel on South Head Road, Double Bay, following a report of sexual touching,” the statement read.

“Officers arrested a 22-year-old man who was taken to Waverley Police Station. The man has been charged with sexually touch another person without consent.”

Brown has been granted bail and will appear in court on Wednesday, with the Telegraph reporting that police will allege he groped a woman multiple times.

The Auckland-born Brown, who has earned five Kiwis caps and featured at last year’s Rugby League World Cup, had been enjoying a bye week with Parramatta.

The club issued a statement today that read: “The Parramatta Eels have been made aware of an incident involving Dylan Brown last night. The club has advised the NRL integrity unit as per our normal process. As it is a police matter, the club will not be making further comment at this time.”

In a statement, an NRL spokesperson said: “The NRL integrity unit is aware of the matter and is liaising with the Parramatta Eels and NSW police.”