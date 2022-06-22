Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Kiwi Super Rugby clubs could break ties with All Blacks sponsor Adidas

4 minutes to read
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck of the Blues runs out to the field. Photo / Photosport

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck of the Blues runs out to the field. Photo / Photosport

Gregor Paul
By
Gregor Paul

Reporter

Super Rugby clubs are expected to be granted permission to break ties with Adidas and the All Blacks in 2024 and seek their own apparel partners.

Since 1999, Adidas has been the apparel partner for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.