Kiwi Olympic gold medallist Alan Thompson expelled from Canoe Racing New Zealand

Back in October 2020, Canoe Racing New Zealand (CRNZ) received complaints that Alan Thompson had made inappropriate sexualised remarks towards female athletes. Photos / File

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Alan Thompson has been expelled from Canoe Racing New Zealand after an investigation into historic allegations of sexual harassment.

In October 2020, Canoe Racing New Zealand (CRNZ) received complaints that Thompson had made inappropriate sexualised remarks towards female athletes, in 1998 and 2014, and a third complaint was made later regarding a former athlete who claimed Thompson deliberately exposed himself in Europe In 1991.

Following the complaints, the national body appointed Wellington QC Victoria Casey to carry out an investigation into Thompson's alleged conduct.

Casey ruled that the alleged conduct had occurred and "was unbecoming of a CRNZ member, and contrary to CRNZ's goals".

The investigation into Thompson allegedly exposing himself in 1991 also concluded last month and Casey additionally ruled that the incident had occurred.

Casey also noted that although a formal complaint was made upon return from the tour, the "process followed to address the complaint was inadequate and the complaint was left unresolved".

The CRNZ board accepted the findings, and delegates from their 16 member clubs voted to expel Thompson at a meeting last night.

Thompson's lawyer David Fraundorfer confirmed the expulsion to Stuff, and noted Thompson continued to deny the allegations.

"Mr Thompson is saddened that his relationship with CRNZ has ended after his many years of service to the sport. Even so, he does not regret speaking out in relation to the welfare issues the sport faced," Fraundorfer said in a statement.

"He continues to reject the allegations made against him and highlights that he was willing to participate in a process such as an arbitration that would allow him to call witnesses in support, test the substance of the complaints and put forward his case."

The CRNZ board noted that the nature of the conduct, the impact of the conduct on the female athletes, and Thompson's continued denial and lack of remorse were some of the factors in their decision.

Thompson won two gold medals at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games, in the K1 1000m and K2 500m.