New Zealander Amelia Garvey had a memorable, record round on the weekend. Photo / Getty Images

Canterbury golfer Amelia Garvey has pulled off a remarkable feat in a US tournament, becoming the first professional to ever record an albatross, a hole-in-one and an eagle on three separate holes of a round.

Competing in the final round of the Royal St. Cloud Women’s Championship on the NXXT Tour, Garvey shot a final-round 66 to finish in a share of seventh.

But it wasn’t your average six-under par round. On the front nine, she began with an eagle on the par-five first hole and an ace on the par-three sixth, before recording a double-eagle albatross at the par-five 13th.

The odds of all three happening in a professional round are around 4.5 trillion to one.

Garvey also had three birdies, eight pars and four bogeys in the round, meaning she finished with a 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and a 6 on her card.

“Today’s achievement is beyond my wildest dreams. I hope to make it into the history books for other things, but I definitely won’t forget this day,” Garvey said.

Garvey’s achievement helped her Team Pirates GC side to victory in the team competition.