Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Motorsport

Kiwi driver Liam Lawson closer than ever to cracking Formula One seat ahead of Super Formula season in Japan

By Clay Wilson
4 mins to read
Liam Lawson. Photo / Getty

Liam Lawson. Photo / Getty

If Formula One is a game of musical chairs, Liam Lawson is circling motorsport’s top table and ready to pounce on an open seat.

The pacey and ambitious young New Zealand driver puts rubber to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport