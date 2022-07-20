Kiwi Danny King was cornered by A Current Affair after he climbed and urinated on the the roof of the Sydney Cricket Ground. Video / Nine

New Zealander Daniel King has been named as the man who shocked the sporting world when he climbed the grandstand of the Sydney Cricket Ground - and relieved himself in front of a stunned full house at the Wallabies v England test match.

Australian media named King, a bodybuilder and personal trainer working out of Bondi, and then tracked him down to ask him some tough questions about his behaviour.

The bodybuilder was cornered by fellow Kiwi Steve Marshall, a reporter from Australia's A Current Affair - and like King that night, he didn't hold back.

Marshall approached him inside a shopping mall and, referring to him as "piddler on the roof", asked what he was thinking when committed the gross act.

King bolted, prompting Marshall to ask: "Have you got the runs Danny? I thought it was number ones?"

King told Marshall he had not put anyone at risk other than himself, despite police having to scale the roof to remove him.

King repeatedly told Marshall in graphic language to leave him alone, saying he was going to get a "fist in the face".

He bragged he would get a "slap on the wrist" for his offences, before calling police himself to complain he was being harassed by Marshall.

"You can't put that on f****** TV," he told Marshall.

They did.

The Otago Daily Times reported that King is a former Queenstown man and a former 50-cap Wakatipu premier rugby player. He was approached for comment, but no response was received by the ODT.

On his website, King boasts that he was a "very skinny kid" who turned his life around in the gym and says his goal is to "help more people transform their lives".

King was charged by New South Wales Police with behaving in an offensive manner in/near a public place and climbing on a building on scheduled lands without approval.

He was also issued an initial two-year ban by the SCG, before Rugby Australia chief executive Andy Marinos went further, slamming the behaviour and issuing a lifetime ban from all Australian rugby.

"The deplorable actions of the alleged intruder that made his way to the roof of the grandstand were disgraceful and dangerous," Marinos said in a statement.

"This individual has been issued with a life ban from Rugby Australia events – and we will continue to support the authorities in their handling of the matter."