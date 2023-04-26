Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Kiwi boxer Mea Motu’s bold statement ahead of world title fight

By
3 mins to read
Mea Motu will fight for the IBO super bantamweight belt. Photo / Photosport

Mea Motu will fight for the IBO super bantamweight belt. Photo / Photosport

The question is barely finished before Mea Motu’s response comes whizzing back.

A response New Zealand’s latest challenger for a world boxing title delivers with the kind of conviction it’s impossible to fake.

“Oh yeah.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport