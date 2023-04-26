Mea Motu will fight for the IBO super bantamweight belt. Photo / Photosport

The question is barely finished before Mea Motu’s response comes whizzing back.

A response New Zealand’s latest challenger for a world boxing title delivers with the kind of conviction it’s impossible to fake.

“Oh yeah. It’s not just this belt, I’m collecting them all. I want them all.”

Motu makes history when she headlines the Fight for Life in a clash with Canadian Tania Walters for the vacant IBO super bantamweight crown in Auckland on Thursday night.

It’s a shot the 33-year-old mother-of-five has earned after rattling off 15 straight wins, including six knockouts, since turning professional just three years ago.

But Motu, who trains under Isaac and Alina Peach out of the red-hot Peach Boxing gym in West Auckland, says her undefeated record isn’t the only factor driving her lofty aspirations.

“My coach has said it and my team all believe in me and that’s what’s given me the encouragement and the belief to be like ‘nah, I’m not just collecting one, I’m going for them all’.

“They back me and my family back me, so why don’t I back myself.

“I’m not stopping till I get them all. It doesn’t matter how long it takes.”

Tania Walters and Mea Motu face off ahead of their fight. Photo / Photosport

Such levels of determination won’t surprise those who know what Motu has been fought through to reach the brink of world title glory.

In recent months, the four-weight national champion has publicly revealed her prolonged and harrowing battle with domestic abuse.

Motu says the public response to her story, as she prepares for the biggest moment of her career, has been overwhelming.

“It’s empowering and only makes me more determined to be that world champion.

“These people believe in me and back me. They don’t even know me, they’ve just heard my story and they’re telling me I’m already their world champion.

“People have been messaging and saying they’re inspired by me.

“When they say that, it inspires me. It’s heart-warming and it hits me a different way, it uplifts me as a fighter.”

Inspiration also has been available in spades inside the walls at Peach Boxing.

Not only are teammates and world-ranked contenders Andrei Mikhailovich and Jerome Pampellone also on the Fight for Life card, gym “captain” David Light is fresh from challenging for the WBO world cruiserweight title in Manchester.

While he ultimately came up short, Motu said Light’s preparations and performance motivated her to push harder than ever before.

“I’ve just followed in his footsteps. David’s our captain and he’s a great role model.

“He sets the standard high and he’s a beast at training. If you can match him, man, he’s been all over the world.

“Seeing what he went through and what he had to do made me realise what I need to do.”

All that remains now is to do what’s required on the night that counts.

Not that confidence in that regard, has ever proved any issue.

“Nothing can destroy me now.

“I’m so proud of me. Proud of where I’ve come from and what I’ve been through.

“Now it’s my time to show everyone who I really am.”