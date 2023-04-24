Kiwi boxer Andrei Mikhailovich rages in face-off days before Fight for Life

Edisson Saltarin and Andrei Mikhailovich. Burger King presents I Am Hope Fight For Life, in Association With Build People Official Press Conference at NZME, Auckland, New Zealand on Monday 24 April 2023. Mandatory credit: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Kiwi boxer Andrei ‘Renegade’ Mikhailovich is days away from his first fight in nine months and time out of the ring has only heightened his desire to win.

On Thursday, Mikhailovich (19-0-0) will face Venzula’s Eddison Saltarin (16-0-0) in 10 three-minute rounds, fighting for the IBF Pan Pacific Middleweight Title and WBO Global Middleweight Title at the Fight for Life at Auckland’s Eventfinda Stadium.

Like most boxers, Mikhailovich is never shy of spinning a few words towards his opponent in the lead-up to a clash. The Kiwi, who almost constantly maintains a confident mantra, is aware precisely of what drives his passion and feistiness.

Walking off a press conference podium on Monday where Mikhailovich stared down, then twice shoved his opponent, a visibly fired up Mikhailovich told the Herald: “I was adopted – f*** that: I come from nothing, I’m here to win.”

The Russian-born New Zealander said he had “a great upbringing” after he and his twin were adopted from a Russian orphanage in 1999. But the Kiwi-raised fighter – who has won several national titles – says his “feistiness” is a result of childhood.

“That adoption is that coal-burning fire that’s always there. It’s a part I don’t really like about myself.

“But I’m the king, you know, and I got to write my own scripts – this is all a part of my life and it is what it is,” Mikhailovich said.

He said “100%” the Russian in him – “the Russian rules” – define him as an athlete.

Not having a professional bout in almost a year, the 25-year-old said to win this would mean “everything.”

“I’ve just used the nine months to get better – I’ve upgraded the software, you know,” he said. “Instead of being the iPhone one, I’m now the iPhone 14.”

And the Aucklander is certainly not doubting the fact he’ll get the job done.

The IBF world number five says he’s an “inch away from a world title.”

“This is another man [Saltarin], it’s another pawn on my chess board, and I’m the chess master.”

“I’m going to knock him the f*** out. If he tries anything f***ing silly, I’m going hurt him, I’m going to break his ribs,” he said. “I’m going to make this little vacation of his f***ing so short and he’s gonna go home to his amigos – it’s just go time.”

His coach, Isaac Peach, also backs Mikhailovich.

“Andrei hasn’t fought in ages, he’s been ready for the last nine months,” Peach said in the pre-fight press conference. “Doesn’t matter who you put in front of Andrei,” said Peach. “He’s going to put him to sleep.”

Mikhailovich spoke of his sacrifice to get here: “I’ve trained so hard for this fight, I’ve lost so much weight – I’m just so hungry to do this now.”

“I’ve been out of the ring so long bro – I’m just hungry. I f***ing want to eat, man.”

Fight for Life card

IBO Super Bantamweight World Title

Mea Motu (NZ) (15-0-0) v Tania Walters (CAN) (4-1-0)

Rugby League v Rugby Union

Justin Hodges (Aus) (5-3-0) v Liam Messam (NZ) (5-0-0)

IBF Pan Pacific Middleweight Title + WBO Global Middleweight Title

Andrei Mikhailovich (NZ) (19-0-0) v Edisson Saltarin (VEN) (16-0-0)

Rugby Union v Rugby League

DJ Forbes v Sione Faumuina

Light Heavyweight Professional Fight

Jerome Pampellone (NZ) (15-0-0) v Mose Auimatagi (15-2-2)

Rugby Union v Rugby League

Sam Tuitupou v Roy Asotasi







