Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Kiwi boxer Andrei Mikhailovich rages in face-off days before Fight for Life

Bonnie Jansen
By
3 mins to read
Edisson Saltarin and Andrei Mikhailovich. Burger King presents I Am Hope Fight For Life, in Association With Build People Official Press Conference at NZME, Auckland, New Zealand on Monday 24 April 2023. Mandatory credit: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Edisson Saltarin and Andrei Mikhailovich. Burger King presents I Am Hope Fight For Life, in Association With Build People Official Press Conference at NZME, Auckland, New Zealand on Monday 24 April 2023. Mandatory credit: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Kiwi boxer Andrei ‘Renegade’ Mikhailovich is days away from his first fight in nine months and time out of the ring has only heightened his desire to win.

On Thursday, Mikhailovich (19-0-0) will face Venzula’s

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport