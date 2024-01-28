Apprentice jockey Kelsey Hannan was airlifted to hospital following a fall after a race in South Australia. Photo / Race Images

A Kiwi apprentice jockey has been airlifted to hospital after she was injured in a fall during a race in South Australia on Sunday.

Kelsey Hannan, 21, was riding aboard Iva Dream in the opening race of Strathalbyn Cup Day, when the mare stumbled after the finishing post which caused both horse and jockey to hit the turf. Reports suggest the horse clipped another’s heels, which caused the fall.

Hannan was in and out of consciousness following the incident and was placed in a neck brace before being airlifted to Royal Adelaide Hospital where she was “virtually placed in an induced coma”, Racing.com reported.

After consultation between the jockeys and course stewards, the jockeys withdrew their services for the remained of the day’s racing, and the remaining seven races on the programme were abandoned by Racing South Australia. The meeting is expected to be run at a later date.

Hannan was said to be communicating with medical staff and complaining of a sore neck after the fall happened, and she was able to move her legs and hands.

The 21-year-old only moved to Australia late last year to further her racing career, and had only been back in the saddle for a few weeks after she suffered a fractured jaw last October which required surgery to repair.



