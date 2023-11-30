Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave and the NZ Herald's Bonnie Jansen get together to preview the weekend's sport. Video / NZ Herald

At 23 years old, it’s strange to think of Arshia Ebadi as a veteran of the local combat sports scene, but it comes with the territory of announcing himself in the fashion he did.

In 2019, Ebadi became the youngest athlete to win a King in the Ring eight-man tournament – taking out three fights in the same night at the highest level of New Zealand kickboxing, hoisting the welterweight title aged just 18 years old.

Now with 39 bouts for 33 wins, Ebadi is among the next wave of talent beginning to make their mark at the local level. When he steps into the ring for Saturday’s super middleweight King in the Ring eight-man tournament, the Kings Academy-trained fighter will be just one of five athletes 25 or younger. There are also standalone bouts on the card showcasing more young talent to keep an eye on in the future.

Ebadi will be one of two King in the Ring champions in the tournament, along with Sam Parkes who won the super middleweight tournament last year. He said while the tournament was full of rising talent, he knew from experience that no fighter was to be taken lightly on the country’s biggest stage.

“I’ve learned not to underestimate anyone, stay humble, train regularly, and appreciate a good training partner,” Ebadi said.

Arshia Ebadi lost by decision in a "classic" to Blood Diamond at King in the Ring 2020. Photo / Photosport

He has seen plenty of competition since his King in the Ring triumph, including a memorable bout against Blood Diamond in the super middleweight tournament in 2020. Diamond was fighting in the UFC just a few fights later.

Ebadi said that would be a nice path to follow but he would take everything in his career as it came.

“While the UFC is still the biggest, there are many opportunities from different organisations, and I’m taking it one step at a time,” Ebadi said. “Currently, my main priority is to represent Kings Academy. Most importantly, I’ll carry on the legacies of my teammate Kayse Jama and my boxing trainer Chris Martin as they watch me from heaven.”

King in the Ring has long held the moniker of the country’s top kickboxing show, providing a platform on which the country’s best rising stars can make a name for themselves.

That can be seen in the list of former champions which includes Israel Adesanya, Dan Hooker, Carlos Ulberg and Blood Diamond – all who have since fought in the UFC – and Alexi Serepisos and Joey Baylon, who both fought under the One Championship banner.

Raam Didumo, the least experienced fighter in this weekend’s tournament, said it was vital to have such high-quality local shows as it ensured the next wave of talent was ready when the time came to make the jump and meet international opposition.

“All the people we look up to, they’ve all fought on these shows,” Didumo said.

“These promoters have been giving our favourite fighters, the people who inspired us, platforms since way back and they’re still doing it to this day.

“As a member of the fight community here in Australasia, we’ve got to salute them. They’re the ones giving people like me the chance to express myself and show my art.”

