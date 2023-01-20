Kieran Read was all class with bat and ball at Hagley Oval. Photo / Photosport

A heroic all-round performance from former All Blacks captain Kieran Read wasn’t enough for Team Rugby to defeat a classy Team Cricket side in the 2023 edition of the Black Clash on Friday night.

Facing down former Black Caps opening bowlers Kyle Mills and Chris Martin, the ball hooping through the air and darting off the pitch, Read showed class beyond his qualifications as a rugby legend in storming his way to a 45-ball 73 as his side attempted to chase down Team Cricket’s total of 198 in 20 overs.

Ring-in cricketers Neil Broom (32) and Andrew Ellis (29 not out) (definitely the former Black Cap) did their best to lift the rugby side, but it was young Chiefs star Kaylum Boshier who provided the late fireworks that meant their side required 16 from the final over.

Team Cricket celebrate the spoils of victory. Photo / Photosport

Nick "Honey Badger" Cummins didn't let a not-so-floppy hat stop him from launching himself around the outfield. Photo / Photosport

Richie McCaw was definitely the fan favourite at Hagley Oval. Photo / Photosport

Kieran Read and Nick Cummins embrace after Read dismissed his former rugby rival. Photo / Photosport

It was a packed crowd at Hagley Oval on Friday night. Photo / Photosport

However, facing the only current professional cricketer in Team Cricket, Todd Astle, the rugby men ultimately came up six runs shy of their target.

Earlier, Team Cricket openers Hamish Marshall and Anton Devcich got their side off to a magic start as they stormed their way to 103/0 after eight overs, led by Marshall’s 24-ball fifty.

So did Team Rugby manage to stem the flow of runs? Cue Kieran Read.

Read flummoxed the Team Cricket lineup with his loopy brand of spin bowling which saw him take three crucial wickets in the middle overs.

However, the great start and some finishing flare from Australian men’s cricket coach Andrew McDonald and former Black Caps all-rounder Nathan McCullum gave Team Cricket a total that ultimately proved enough to take the win and satisfy a raucous crowd at Hagley Oval.