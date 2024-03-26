Dunedin’s Chase Haley (left) and Riine LeComte, of Rotorua, eye each other up during the New Zealand International Sport Kickboxing Association pro super-cruiserweight title bout at Balclutha’s Battle at the Bridge II on Saturday night. PHhoto / Nick Brook

A Dunedin kickboxer is reassessing his future in the sport after his opponent and friend ended up in intensive care with a serious brain bleed following a bout in Balclutha at the weekend.

Chase Haley beat Riine LeComte, of Rotorua, to win the New Zealand International Sport Kickboxing Association pro super-cruiserweight belt at Balclutha’s Battle at the Bridge II on Saturday night.

However, rather than celebrating the win, Haley was “devastated” and “heartbroken” after the fight, when he learnt LeComte was in Dunedin Hospital having major brain surgery.

Event organiser Robert Ngari-Dean said LeComte seemed fine after the fight.

“The doctor gave him a post-fight check and everything was normal.”

LeComte attended a large celebration party, but had only one drink before leaving.

“He went back to his hotel and went and saw his coach and told him he wasn’t feeling so good.”

The coach took him to a medical centre in Balclutha and LeComte was put in a St John ambulance and taken to Dunedin Hospital.

“On the way, they had to stop in Waihola because he started having seizures,” Ngari-Dean said.

When he got to Dunedin, doctors found he had a bleed on the left side of his brain.

He had surgery, which involved removing part of his skull, to fix the bleed.

Ngari-Dean said if LeComte had gone straight to bed instead of seeking help, he probably would have died.

He said LeComte was still in the intensive care unit, but was responding well to treatment and the prognosis was good.

“We’re not out of the woods, but we’re on the right track.”

He said the incident was rare and he had seen it happen in New Zealand only once before.

However, competitors still had to sign waivers for this kind of injury before entering the ring.

Yesterday, Haley said he and LeComte were good friends, and the incident had forced him to reassess his future in the sport.

“Every time we step into the ring, it’s a risk we take.

“I always pray and have my karakia before each fight, to make sure everyone goes home safe to their families.

“But in this instance, it hasn’t happened.

“This has given me the biggest fright of my life.

“It’s just changed my whole outlook on everything.

“I need to figure out where to go from here, because the last thing I ever want to do is go through this again from my side or Riine’s side.”

A Givealittle page has been set up and Haley has helped supply accommodation, vehicles and food for LeComte’s family, who have travelled from Rotorua to be at his bedside.

“I’m doing anything it takes just to make this process a little more comfortable for them.”