Kenya's Kibiwott Kandie sets men's world half marathon record

Kenya's Kibiwott Kandie broke the men's world half marathon record in Valencia, Spain, on Sunday.
The 24-year-old Kandie won the 21km (13-mile) race in 57 minutes, 32 seconds, bettering the previous mark established by Geoffrey Kamworor in 2019 by 29 seconds.
The extremely fast race saw the next three men come across inside Kamworor's previous record time.
World champion Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda was second, followed by Kenyans Rhonex Kipruto and Alexander Mutiso.
Genzebe Dibaba won the women's race in 1:05:18. That was the fastest ever debut over the distance, according to World Athletics.
Last year, Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya ran the 42.2km official marathon distance in a once-inconceivable time of 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds.
He became the first person to break the two-hour mark.