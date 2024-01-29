Apprentice jockey Kelsey Hannan was airlifted to hospital following a fall after a race in South Australia. Photo / Race Images

Kiwi apprentice jockey Kelsey Hannan has avoided serious injury after falling off her horse during the Strathalbyn Cup Day in South Australia.

The 21-year-old was riding aboard Iva Dream in the opening race when the mare stumbled after the finishing post which caused both it and Hannan to hit the turf. Hannan was in and out of consciousness and was placed in a neck brace before being airlifted to Royal Adelaide Hospital and reportedly placed in an induced coma.

Hannan was said to be communicating with medical staff and complaining of a sore neck after the fall happened, and she was able to move her legs and hands.

However, the latest update from Racing SA brings relief as Hannan has been cleared of any serious spinal cord damage but she did suffer a stable fracture in her C1 vertebrae. She is expected to be released from hospital within the next 24 hours.

“On behalf of her family and the entire riding group, our thanks go to the team at the Royal Adelaide Hospital for their outstanding care of Kelsey and to the wider racing community for their messages of love and support,” Racing SA said in a statement online.

“Following a thorough examination of Iva Dream on course, the mare was found to have sustained a few minor lacerations. Fortunately, there are no immediate concerns for her welfare. As a precautionary measure, she will require veterinary clearance before her next race engagement. We remain committed to ensuring the well-being of all our equine athletes and appreciate the diligence of our veterinary team.”

Following the incident and consultation between the jockeys and course stewards, the jockeys withdrew their services for the remainder of the day’s racing, and Racing SA abandoned the remaining seven races on the programme. The meeting is expected to be run at a later date.

Hannan moved to Australia late last year to further her racing career and had only been back in the saddle for a few weeks after she suffered a fractured jaw last October which required surgery to repair.