A costly upgrade to the iconic Ellerslie racecourse track is being called nothing short of a miracle. CEO Paul Wilcox explains why. Video / NZ Herald

At some stage, Ellerslie boss Paul Wilcox had to draw the line heading into Saturday’s TAB Karaka Millions meeting.

That line was drawn at 12,000 people.

Chief executive Wilcox and his team had put the “sold out” sign up at Ellerslie for the $4.5 million meeting which doubles as the official opening of their new StrathAyr track.

Meanwhile, the renaissance of the New Zealand thoroughbred racing industry has reached a new peak with the announcement of a new $3.5 million slot race to headline a $9m million mega meeting at Ellerslie next year. The new Champions Day run at Ellerslie on March 8, 2025, will be one of the richest sporting events ever held in New Zealand.

When Ellerslie was confirmed as the Millions venue after passing its return to racing protocols for the new track in December, the comeback crowd was going to be capped at 9000 customers.

That has become 12,000 but that number is now set in stone with all tickets gone.

“I know we could open up the infield and get a few more thousand people in but we don’t want to do that with it being our first major meeting back,” Wilcox told the Herald.

Auckland Thoroughbred Racing chief executive Paul Wilcox at its Ellerslie Racecourse. Photo / Ben Dickens

“We want people to have a great time but also be in comfortable surroundings so we don’t want the place overflowing.

“It is very satisfying to have sold out even though I know those who have waited and missed out on tickets won’t be enjoying that.

“I was still getting text messages at 1.30am today from people asking me about tickets but luckily I had my phone off and we really are done.

“There simply aren’t any tickets left.”

The twilight meeting starts after 4pm, the six races finished before 8pm and Ellerslie is licenced to hold one of its famous after parties until midnight.

That will mean extending the normal party zone, which in the past has seen several thousand people in the Cuvee hospitality area, but that alone won’t have been big enough if even only half the crowd wants to stay on.

The dilemma is a far cry from when Wilcox stood on a soaked Ellerslie infield during Auckland’s seemingly endless winter last year and wondered if a Karaka Millions as their second meeting back was even possible.

Turns out it is.