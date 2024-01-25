Luke Kemeys. Photo / Supplied

Luke Kemeys wants to have the biggest bet in New Zealand punting history tomorrow if the TAB are willing to take a $500,000 wager.

Well, Kemeys and about 17,000 of his closest mates.

The 35-year-old Auckland accountant is the founder and leader of the Boys Get Paid, a group that started on social media and has grown into a punting-based community with serious numbers behind it.

While its members discuss everything from sports to their best bets daily, tomorrow night’s TAB Karaka Millions meeting is their Nirvana.

With 850 BGPers (its not just Boys, there are plenty of Girls Get Paid, too) at Ellerslie they will turn the upper deck of the public stand into something resembling the terraces of a Premier League ground.

Thousands more will watch on Trackside or online as Kemeys and a few trusted form analysts bet an estimated $1.6 million on the six races.

Some years they win, which is good news for bars and pubs all around the country.

Sometimes they lose, like last year when they started with $1.1 million and blew $550,000 so the punting club members got half their stake back.

Before the anti-gambling lobby gets too up in arms consider this: $550,000 lost between 17,000 people is $32 each. It costs more to go to the movies if you buy popcorn.

“It was tough losing that much last year and I felt dreadful but I had so many people contact me and say where else can I get an afternoon’s entertainment for $30-$40?” says Kemeys.

“We do our research and make a lot of phone calls and we already have one horse [Cool N Fast] running for a $1million win because we had $50,000 on it at $21 nearly two months ago [futures market].

“It is now paying $7 so we could even have another bet in the same race to double our chances.”

But what Kemeys really wants to do is have a $500,000 bet on a two-leg multi tomorrow, backing unbeaten Crocetti to win the first race and superstar mare Legarto to win Race 5.

“We are trying to talk the TAB into giving us a $3 price for them both to win and if they do we will have $500,000 on it to win $1m profit, which is the limit we are allowed to bet to per bet.

“We are told that would be the biggest bet in New Zealand history.”

Kemeys is correct. The record stands at $400,000 which one punter placed on the All Blacks to win the 2015 Rugby World Cup Final at $1.35 for a $140,000 profit. Easy watch.

So is Kemeys, the Pied Piper of Punting, nervous about tomorrow?

“Not nervous, excited.”