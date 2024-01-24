It would be easy to think of Queensland raider Beau Dazzler as the Australian in the $1 million TAB Karaka Millions Two-Year-Old on Saturday.

But he is much, much more than that.

“I had a chuckle to myself thinking about that the other day,” says co-trainer Maddy Sears.

“Because we are the Aussies coming here but we have a New Zealand-bred horse, owned in Singapore, ridden by an Irishman and my Dad (co-trainer Tony) is actually from New Zealand.

“So one horse is representing a whole lot of places.”

Sears and her father, who left New Zealand when he was 16, run one of the two big stables in Toowoomba and came to the Karaka yearling sales to buy on their own account for the first time last year.

Advised by two of the best bloodstock agents in the game in Paul Moroney and Catheryne Bruggeman, they bought six horses including Beau Dazzler, the latter off Mapperley Stud for $85,000.

Once Beau Dazzler won the Phelan Ready Stakes at Eagle Farm in December and then finished second at his next start Team Sears needed to make a decision, to chase the $1 million at Ellerslie this weekend navigate and all the challenges that entails.

“In the end we know we have a good horse and plenty of people over here have been really helpful so we decided to come and are so glad we did,” says the 26-year-old.

“To be at Ellerslie for the NZB Kiwi slot race announcement was very cool knowing we have horses back home we bought last year who are eligible for it.

“And to be here just a year after our first year buying at the Karaka sales is so great for the stable’s profile.”

Like many horse-loving trainers Sears takes the attitude if Beau Dazzler gets around safe and sound on Saturday they will be happy and their chances haven’t been aided by drawing barrier 14.

Before you give up on Beau Dazzler because of that draw, three of the last five Karaka Million juveniles have been won by barriers 14 (On The Bubbles in 2021 and Probabeel in 2019) while Tokyo Tycoon came from barrier 13 last season.

And Queensland horses are often more up-and-go early in their careers compared with many trained here, which is one reason the Sunshine State have already won two Karaka Millions with Sister Havana (2010) and Hardline (2015).

Beau Dazzler is a neat son of blossoming stallion Adrossan who deserves his shot and already owes his connections nothing, having won back way more than his purchase price.

“He is a good horse, we know that. But he is still immature, a bit bum up,” Sears says in reference to horse’s hind quarters often growing taller before their front end catches up.

Among the United Nations of people involved with Beau Dazzler is Irish jockey Robbie Dolan, better known to most Australians for his stunning singing on TV show The Voice.

With maybe half the 12,000 who will pack Ellerslie on Saturday expected to stay on for the after party, Dolan might have an extra role after the races.

Michael Guerin wrote his first nationally published racing articles while still in school and started writing about horse racing and the gambling industry for the Herald as a 20-year-old in 1990. He became the Herald’s Racing Editor in 1995 and covers the world’s biggest horse racing carnivals.