Kai Kara-France last fought against Brandon Moreno in July last year. Photo / Getty Images

Spending time as the New Zealand Warriors wrestling coach has provided some perspective to Kai Kara-France.

The Kiwi UFC flyweight had his return to the octagon confirmed last week, with his June 4 meeting against No 5-ranked Amir Albazi signalling his return to the arena.

It will be Kara-France’s first appearance of the year after he was forced to withdraw from a February booking due to a back injury.

It wasn’t a single incident that caused the injury, but a conscious decision he made to get his health in check after previously ignoring the niggling issue.

The 30-year-old made the decision to prioritise his health after working with the Kiwi NRL team through the preseason and seeing how each player’s workload was dependent on individual needs.

“A lot of the older guys, they don’t do the full preseason because they won’t make it through the whole season if they’re doing too much. Their body already knows what is required; that muscle memory is always going to be there,” Kara-France explained.

“I’ve taken the blueprint out of their book. Less is more; just more quality work rather than trying to do every session. I’ve been in this sport since I was 15, so we know we’re fit, we know we can get better, it’s just about getting that quality work in as well as feeling good — not waking up sore and tight, and making sure that’s a priority.”

Feeling fit and healthy, Kara-France will look to defend his position as the UFC’s No 3 flyweight against Albazi, who comes into the bout on a five-fight winning streak with four of those wins coming inside the distance.

Albazi’s strength is in his grappling, with more than half of his wins coming by submission. It’s a different story for Kara-France, who sets the tone with his striking and his knockout power. But while they have their strengths, both are well-rounded mixed martial artists and present a stern test for one another.

At the top end of the division, the winner will be one step closer to earning a shot at the world title. It’s a spot that Kara-France wants to work his way back to after falling in his quest to claim the interim world title in his most recent bout.

“This fight came across the table; I didn’t really care who it was. I’m not too picky in who I’m fighting. If you want to be the best and be a world champion, you’ve got to fight the best guys,” Kara-France said.

“This guy is good and coming in with a five-fight winning streak. He’s a good wrestler, good grappler; he’s a good opponent so I’m going to be doing what we need to do.

“This is a look we’ve seen before; I’ve fought these wrestlers and I’ve fought these grapplers, and this is mixed martial arts. I’m just going to come in motivated, inspired by my teammates. I’m looking forward to the challenge; I want my next fight to be my best fight.”