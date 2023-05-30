Oliver Colloty of New Zealand reacts after missing a chance against USA. Photosport

New Zealand’s adventure at the men’s Fifa Under-20 World Cup in Argentina is over.

Taking on the United States always felt like a bridge too far for the Junior All Whites and so it proved, with an emphatic 4-0 defeat in Mendoza.

New Zealand had done well to reach the last 16 but the Americans were formidable opponents, with a fully professional squad and the likes of winger Cade Cowell, who has already played almost 100 matches in the MLS.

Any chance of an unlikely upset was contingent on holding firm for as long as possible but that plan evaporated with a soft opening goal in the 14th minute, after goalkeeper Kees Sims got his wires crossed.

From there the United States were completely dominant, with 22 shots to three, though the Junior All Whites enjoyed some promising moments in the second half.

But Darren Bazeley’s team will take some satisfaction from an impressive campaign, with the victory over Guatemala and the 2-2 draw with Asian champions Uzbekistan.

Captain Finn Surman has enhanced his reputation with a series of towering performances, while Wellington Phoenix teammate Finn Conchie impressed at this level. Jay Herdman demonstrated his undoubted qualities and Norman Garbett and Ben Wallace were others to shine at different stages.

The Junior All Whites were appearing in the round of 16 for the fourth consecutive occasion. They were edged 2-1 by Portugal in 2015 on home soil, then smashed 6-0 by the United States in South Korea in 2017. The last tournament was the closest, unfortunate to exit via a penalty shootout, after a 1-1 draw with Colombia.

After an early chance to Herdman, who drew a fine save from American goalkeeper Gaga Slonina, New Zealand made the worst possible start.

They needed to build confidence and belief – after the humbling 5-0 defeat at the hands of Argentina in the final group game – but instead conceded a bizarre early goal.

The shot from United States midfielder Owen Wolff looked innocuous but goalkeeper Sims completely misjudged his angles, thinking it was going wide of the far post. He appeared to leave it at the last moment – and the ball rolled into the corner.

From there it was an ominous task, as the Americans hadn’t conceded a goal in pool play, scoring six without reply in their three wins over Ecuador, Fiji, Slovakia.

The Junior All Whites struggled to get on the ball against the rapid press employed by the United States and were starved of possession in the final third.

They almost went further behind – with a deflection from Surman hitting the crossbar – while an inch perfect challenge from the captain was needed later to shut down a dangerous situation.

The second half continued in a similar pattern, though New Zealand at least enjoyed some bright moments.

Garbett momentarily got free in the final third, before Wallace made his way into the penalty area, though his inviting cross was well cut out.

But the Americans were knocking on the door and Cowell got a deserved second just after the hour.

The chance came after the defence hung off Diego Luna, then failed to close down Cowell, who buried his shot in the corner.

Any lingering doubts about the outcome were finished off with Justin Che’s goal in the 76th minute, after a quick breakaway.

Garbett’s attacking free kick was too short and Diego Luna led the American counter, with Che eventually finishing after the first effort was blocked.

The fourth was a simple far post header for substitute Rokas Pukstas, after a driven free kick went beyond the grasp of Sims.

United States 4 (Owen Wolff 14′, Cade Cowell 61′, Justin Che 75′, Rokas Pukstas 81′)

Junior All Whites 0

Halftime 1-0