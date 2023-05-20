Junior All Whites make impressive start to Fifa Under-20 World Cup in Argentina

Darren Bazeley. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand have made a perfect start to the Fifa Under-20 World Cup in Argentina, with a vital 1-0 win over Guatemala on Sunday morning.

In a match of few chances, midfielder Norman Garbett produced the decisive moment, with an impressive half-volleyed finish from just inside the area in the 80th minute.

It was a special moment for the substitute, younger brother of All White Matt, who had been on the field for less than 15 minutes.

The result sets the Junior All Whites up perfectly in group A, with games against Uzbekistan (Wednesday 6am NZT) and Argentina (Saturday 9am NZT) to come.

It was an impressive performance, just the fifth win by a New Zealand side at a Fifa Under-20 World Cup from 22 games, in front of a crowd with plenty of Guatemalan support in the Northern Argentinean city of Santiago De Estero.

Given what was at stake, it was a mostly cagey affair.

But Darren Bazeley’s team were solid throughout and comfortable in possession, then managed the game well after Garbett’s intervention.

Captain Finn Surman was a rock at the back, while Jay Herdman caught the eye amongst an impressive midfield group. Replacements Garbett and Ben Wallace provided plenty of energy.

And Bazeley got his tactics spot on, changing the shape midway through the second half in search of more attacking inspiration.

The coach has an inexperienced group at this level, due to the Covid pandemic, which forced the cancellation of the most recent editions of the Under-17 and Under-20 Fifa World Cups. Wellington Phoenix (five) have the biggest contingent in the squad, with three from Auckland’s Eastern Suburbs.

New Zealand started with a familiar 3-5-2, with Herdman and Noah Karunaratne the focal points on attack.

The Junior All Whites were solid from the beginning – quickly settling into a pattern of possession – without making many inroads in the final third. Guatemala, who qualified ahead of the likes of Mexico and Canada, took longer to find their rhythm but had some promising moments on the counterattack.

Tall striker Oliver Colloty worked hard and did well to hold up possession but was too often isolated, with Guatemala getting back in numbers. Crosses from both flanks were dealt with and neither Herdman or Karunaratne could work their way into space close enough to the penalty area.

Herdman tried an ambitious long range free kick – which drifted harmlessly wide – while Guatemala’s winger Figo Montano tested goalkeeper Kees Sims at his near post.

The intensity lifted in the second half. An opportunistic effort from Jackson Manuel looped over the crossbar, while an Archimedes Ordonez shot from distance almost squeezed out of Sim’s grasp.

Italian based midfielder Garbett, who plays at Serie C outfit Portenza, along with Phoenix attacker Wallace were introduced in the 67th minute, with Wallace almost making an immediate impact, testing the goalkeeper with a stinging shot from outside the area.

Herdman was almost played in – with the pass well cut out by a defender – before Garbett’s magic moment.

Midfielder Finn Conchie produced a precise angled ball in behind, with Garbett timing his run and finishing with aplomb, calmly lifting his left foot shot over the advancing goalkeeper.

New Zealand withstood some late pressure – with 11 minutes of added time after a prolonged delay with Guatemala’s goalkeeper leaving the field with a head knock – but preserved their precious lead.

Junior All Whites 1 (Ben Garbett 80′)

Guatemala 0

Halftime 0-0