Joseph Parker celebrates victory over Deontay Wilder in Saudi Arabia. Photo / Getty Images.

EDITORIAL

In a surprising turn of events, Joseph Parker claimed victory over Deontay Wilder in Riyadh, marking a significant milestone in his career. The unanimous-decision win at “The Day of Reckoning” not only showcased Parker’s resilience and determination, but brought him the WBC International and WBO Intercontinental belts, along with a substantial purse of about $10 million.

Parker’s journey to this triumph has been riddled with challenges. Only a few months ago, not many would have predicted such a victory, considering his struggles in the ring. Reflecting on where he stood a year ago, defeated by Joe Joyce and facing uncertainties about his future in the sport, Parker’s resurgence is nothing short of remarkable.

The 12 dominant rounds that led to his unanimous win were a testament to Parker’s will and determination. The judges’ scorecards of 118-111, 118-110, and 120-108 mirrored the evident control Parker had throughout the match. This victory, coupled with his 2016 world title win, has instantly catapulted him back into the heavyweight spotlight, setting the stage for another potentially lucrative payday in 2024.

To put Parker’s achievement in perspective, only months ago he was fighting in Melbourne against an opponent without a Wikipedia page. The former world champion had been striving to reclaim his status among the elite, a goal that seemed elusive until the Wilder fight materialised unexpectedly.

One critical factor in Parker’s success was Deontay Wilder’s ring rust. The 38-year-old from Alabama, having fought only once in the past two years, appeared disinterested in the initial rounds. Parker, executing trainer Andy Lee’s strategic plan, capitalised on this advantage and skilfully denied Wilder the opportunity to unleash his renowned knockout power.

The defining moment came late in the match when Parker delivered a powerful overhand right, snapping Wilder’s head sideways. The look of resignation on Wilder’s face signalled the end of any hope for a comeback. Parker’s victory secured his place back in the heavyweight main event.

As speculations arise about Parker potentially taking Wilder’s spot in future match-ups, the unpredictable nature of boxing comes into play. While headlines had initially suggested a March showdown between Wilder and Anthony Joshua, Parker’s resurgence introduces an element of uncertainty. The determining factor, as always in boxing, will be the financial appeal of the match-ups.

Regardless of what lies ahead, Parker’s value in the boxing world has undoubtedly skyrocketed. Contrary to expectations, he showcased not only resilience, but a strategic prowess that can pose a challenge to any opponent. In a sport where fortunes can change in an instant, Parker’s career has defied the odds, proving that with a bit of luck and an immense amount of hard work, a triumphant return from the brink of obscurity is indeed possible.