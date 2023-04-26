Joseph Parker celebrates his win over Jack Massey. Photo / Photosport

Joseph Parker and David Nyika are joining forces in a Kiwi boxing double act to headline a pay-per-view event at Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena in May.

At a delicate stage in his career, when he must rebuild momentum to regain traction among the elite global heavyweights, Parker is poised for his Australian debut against dangerous Brisbane-based Samoan Faiga ‘Django’ Opelu.

While Parker boasts a credible resume and 31-3 record, his rankings and lure have dipped since the first knockout defeat of his career to Joe Joyce last September.

Seeking a statement rebound, Parker then battled to an underwhelming points victory over former IBO cruiserweight champion Jack Massey in January.

Stepping into the ring as a free agent, having satisfied his commitments to British promoter Boxxer, enhances the need for Parker to impress against Opelu, the 15-3-2 heavyweight who stunned previously unbeaten Kiwi Hemi Ahio (20-1) last year but suffered stoppage defeats to Australians Lucas Browne and Justis Huni.

Parker’s long-time manager David Higgins outlined the reasoning behind the Melbourne fight that will be promoted by No Limit Boxing and screened on Fox Sports Main Event in Australia. Sky is expected to carry the May 24 card in New Zealand that will also feature 5-0 super welterweight Nikita Tszyu, brother of light-middleweight champion Tim.

“There’s a consensus Joseph Parker was at his best when fighting regularly. Heading into his title win against Andy Ruiz he was fighting five times a year. He’s by no means finished yet. He wants to have another run at the title,” Higgins told the Herald.

“He’s only 31, and he’s declared he wants to fight as often as possible. To do that you have to take opportunities when they come up. Sometimes you can sit out of the ring waiting a year-and-a-half for the big fight, the big payday. Sometimes it’s better to take every fight, book four fights during the same period and get on a roll. That’s what Joseph plans to do.

“The Joyce defeat was disappointing. Whitewashing Jack Massey, winning eight rounds out of 10, was absolutely dominant so I don’t buy that was disappointing. When an opponent is taking a negative stance, trying to survive, not trying to win, not coming forward, the best you can do is dominate them on points. That’s how it played out.

“With opponents like Django you can be lulled into thinking it’s a softer fight and underperform or even lose. The last thing Joseph wants to do is take this for granted. Django showed how dangerous he is when he stopped Hemi Aho last October.

“As a fellow Samoan Django won’t be intimidated so it’s a serious heavyweight fight Joseph must win emphatically. Of course we’d all like him to get the stoppage but he’s got to take the win and learn from past mistakes.”

David Nyika. Photo / Photosport

Olympic bronze and dual Commonwealth Games gold medallist Nyika returns to the ring alongside Parker for the first time since improving his pro record in the cruiserweight ranks to 5-0 after his eye-catching second round knockout defeat of fellow Kiwi Titi Motusaga on the Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr rematch undercard last October.

“I’m excited to be getting back in the ring,” Nyika said. “I need the activity more than anything right now and to be on the same card as my brother Joe is a bonus.”

Nyika, based in the rural Queensland town Gatton while training under Noel Thornberry’s guidance, has recovered from a nasty cut to his right cheek from a head clash with Motusaga. He will rematch the 3-4 Louis Marsters in Melbourne after stopping the Australian inside two rounds on the Gold Coast last July.

Higgins expects another dominant performance from Nyika.

“He had a good emphatic victory in the last outing and showed what he can do. He’s got to do that again,” Higgins said. “It’s a brutal sport. If you’re trying to build a fan base early in your career the fans want a stoppage. A guy like Israel Adesanya has put together some spectacular knockouts and become a juggernaut. For David, it’s the same recipe. He’s got to keep active, win and be exciting. He knows that.”

Parker and Irish trainer Andy Lee have relocated for this fight from Tyson Fury’s base in Morecambe to Dublin. They plan to arrive in Melbourne two weeks prior to taking on Opelu.

Despite recent setbacks, Higgins maintains an active year could propel Parker back into contention, with the Dillian Whyte rematch and American Michael Hunter looming as potential future opponents.

“Any good opportunity that presents itself will be jumped on. Keep busy, keep winning, and the rest takes care of itself. You’re only a phone call away from a call up to a world title shot. Look at what happened when Ruiz knocked out Anthony Joshua on a couple of weeks’ notice.

“Joseph is the position where he is globally known and got pedigree. He’s had wins against big names — Ruiz, Derek Chisora and Carlos Takam. The very elite probably think he’s not much of a threat which makes him attractive to them.

“We haven’t seen the best of Joseph since the second Chisora fight (December 2021). He showed what he can do in that fight and we’re hoping he finds that form again this year.”