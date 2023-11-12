Joseph Parker has already fought three times in 2023. Photo / Photosport

Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker is reportedly poised to fight former WBC titleholder Deontay Wilder in Saudi Arabia next month.

According to various reports, Parker and Wilder will fight in the card ahead of Anthony Joshua’s bout against Swede Otto Wallin.

The event - which could be confirmed early this week - is expected to be set down for December 24, NZT.

It would be Parker’s fourth fight this year, his most recent victory in Saudi Arabia when he defeated Simon Kean in a third-round knock-out to take his record to 33-3.

Wilder (43-2-1) has an impressive power game having won 42 of his fights by knockout. He won the WBC title in 2015 when he beat Bermane Stiverne and held the belt 10 fights before going down to Tyson Fury in 2020.

Wilder hasn’t fought since a first-round knock out of Finland’s Robert Helenius last October.



