A varied arsenal versus the biggest weapon in boxing.

That’s how head trainer Andy Lee sees Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker’s most significant fight in five years – a Christmas Eve clash with American knockout artist Deontay Wilder.

The fight between the two former world champions in Saudi Arabia brought a formidable challenge for Parker.

Formidable, but not insurmountable, according to the Irishman steering his career inside the ropes.

“Joseph just has to avoid one thing, and that’s the right hand of Deontay Wilder,” Lee told Newstalk ZB from Riyadh.

“Now, that’s easier said than done. 42 men have tried and 42 men have failed. But Joseph can outbox Wilder, I don’t think Wilder can outbox Joe.

“Joseph can also knock Wilder out. As well as being a big puncher, Wilder is quite vulnerable, as we saw when he fought Tyson Fury.”

Joseph Parker hits the pads with Andy Lee at Tyson Fury's gym in Morecambe, England. Photo / Photosport

Parker doesn’t possess the height, reach and size of Fury – who handed Wilder his only professional defeats via a pair of stoppage wins in 2020 and 2021.

But, along with a more than handy 33-3 pro record, the New Zealander has made good strides in almost three years working with Lee.

Progress that Lee – a former world champion himself – hoped would bring both he and Parker an early Christmas gift.

“The concentration levels have to be at his highest for this fight.

“Joe knows he cannot take any breaks, physically or mentally. He can’t have any lapses. He has to be focused, present and alert at all times.

“And, when the opportunity comes, which will come with Wilder because as an offensive fighter he’s quite reckless and will leave himself open, then Joseph has to take his opportunity and let his hands go.”

Deontay Wilder and Joseph Parker during a press conference at OVO Arena, Wembley, London. Photo / Getty

There was certainly no stone being left unturned to ensure that strategy was a successful one.

Parker was one of the first fighters on the stacked “Day of Reckoning” card to arrive in Riyadh.

He and his team had also flipped their daily schedule – going to bed at 4am and not waking until one, allowing him to train after midnight in preparation for a bout expected to take place around 1am local time.

Lee said given when this fight had arrived, and what was on the line with Wilder’s standing as one of the biggest names in the sport, the motivation for maximum commitment hadn’t been hard to muster.

“The stars are aligned. If there ever was a time to fight Deontay Wilder, now’s the time to get him.

“He’s only had one round [in two years] and before that was coming off two bad losses to Fury. Joe’s been active and Joe’s been winning.

“There’s huge upside to beating Wilder for Joseph.

“We’ve got to be in the sport to take on the biggest challenges, and if he wins this one he goes into a whole new level of stardom, prestige and just standing in the sport.”

Sunday’s card, which also featured New Zealand’s Junior Fa in a heavyweight clash against undefeated Cuban Frank Sanchez, was set to start from 5am New Zealand time.

Parker wasn’t expected to make his ring walk until after 11am.Parker v Wilder fact box

How to watch Parker v Wilder in NZ

Date: Sunday December 24,

Time: From 5am NZT. Parker expected to make ring walk at 11am NZT

Location: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

How to watch in NZ: Available live on DAZN PPV



