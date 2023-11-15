Joseph Parker has already fought three times in 2023. Photo / Photosport

Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker will square off in one of his biggest bouts in the last few years when he takes on former WBC titleholder Deontay Wilder in Saudi Arabia next month.

It was confirmed today that Parker and Wilder will fight on the card ahead of Anthony Joshua’s bout against Swede Otto Wallin.

The event is set for December 24, NZT. Wilder will head into the bout have fought just one round in two years.

It will be Parker’s fourth fight this year, his most recent victory in Saudi Arabia when he defeated Simon Kean in a third-round knock-out to take his record to 33-3.

Wilder (43-2-1) has an impressive power game having won 42 of his fights by knockout. He won the WBC title in 2015 when he beat Bermane Stiverne and held the belt for 10 fights before going down to Tyson Fury in 2020.

Wilder hasn’t fought since a first-round knock out of Finland’s Robert Helenius last October.

Fellow Kiwi Junior Fa (20-2) will also fight on the card, taking on Cuban heavyweight Frank Sanchez (23-0, 16 KOs).

In 2017, Wilder called out Parker for not accepting his challenge for the WBO heavyweight title which the Kiwi won by beating Mexican Andy Ruiz Jr the previous year.

“Put your money where your mouth is, put your belt where your mouth is,” the American told Radio Sport.

“I was trying to be his (Parker’s) next opponent. Why would you want to fight anyone else? I’m just tired of sitting around.

“A lot of promoters and managers have got to stop being scared, everyone has got to lose some time. It’s an unpredictable sport and that’s what I love about it.

“I don’t care where it is...here, there, on the moon. It don’t matter to me. I don’t care if it is one people or 100,000 watching, it is one ring, one opponent.

“I’m not scared, it’s perfect. Why would you want to fight anyone else?”