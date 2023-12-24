Kiwi boxer Joseph Parker has upset the boxing world by emerging victorious from his "Day Of Reckoning" bout against Deontay Wilder. Video / Matchroom Boxing

Joseph Parker’s stunning victory over Deontay Wilder has drawn rave reviews from pundits and former pros alike.

The Kiwi heavyweight was a firm underdog for the clash of two former world champions but dominated almost the entire fight, earning a unanimous victory.

The three ringside judges in Riyadh scored it 118-111, 118-110 and 120-108, indicating they had Parker winning virtually every round. Oscar De La Hoya, a former 11-time world champion, agreed and offered a succinct summation on social media: “Parker 12-0.”

World featherweight champion Amanda Serrano was similarly certain about the one-sided nature of the contest: “Horrible performance by Wilder. I gave him not a single round.”

Wilder failed to fire many shots throughout the bout, having previously earned 42 of his 43 victories by knockout. ESPN adjudged that Parker simply out-thought and out-boxed his American opponent.

“Parker’s strategy was a wise one: to avoid Wilder’s dangerous right hand and force Deontay to respect his foe’s power,” wrote Mike Coppinger. “Parker timed Wilder early and often with looping right hands over the top. The game plan seemingly made Wilder reluctant to unload his trademark reckless right hand that always finds its mark.”

Hall-of-fame promoter Frank Warren said Parker’s victory “put himself straight back at the top of the heavyweight picture”. Wilder had reportedly been set to face Anthony Joshua - who dominated Otto Wallin in the other main event on the Day of Reckoning card - before the Kiwi threw those plans into disarray.

Joseph Parker and Deontay Wilder exchange punches. Photo / Getty Images

Guardian boxing writer Donald McRae called Parker “the obvious next step” for Joshua, but said a potential rematch - after the Englishman eased past the Kiwi in a 2018 title fight - must now be considered a risk.

“In an embarrassingly one-sided fight, with Wilder looking a shell of his former self as his technical flaws were accentuated more graphically than ever before, Parker boxed with composure and belief.

“[In the eighth round], Parker unleashed a ferocious barrage of punches – beginning with a huge right hand which rocked Wilder. Parker followed up and Wilder reeled against the ropes. It was a bold yet assured attack which showed the belief coursing through him.”

In a ringside interview, Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn described Parker’s triumph as “the most one-sided heavyweight fight I’ve ever seen” and admitted “it’s ruined our plans”.

Writing on DAZN, which broadcast the fight, Liam Happe reiterated a “razor-sharp” Parker had upset the assumed state of affairs in the heavyweight division.

“This result not only throws a spanner in the works there, but casts a huge shadow over the assertion made by some that Wilder and Tyson Fury were a level above Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk in the heavyweight pecking order.”