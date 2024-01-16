Jose Mourinho has been shown the door once again. Photo / AP

It started with a big success. It descended into ugly outbursts and devastating defeats — and now Jose Mourinho’s turbulent tenure at Roma is finished.

This marks the sixth time the Portuguese manager has been given his marching orders by a club — and each time he has been paid millions to do so.

Chelsea alone have paid him more than $54 million, with Mourinho having pocketed $37m when he was sacked at Stamford Bridge in 2007 and $17m after his second dismissal in 2015 under former owner Roman Abramovic.

He was also given a $35m pay-off by Spanish giants Real Madrid and nearly $41m by Manchester United when he was binned in December 2018 — only months after he had signed a new contract through to 2020.

An ill-fated stint at Tottenham also ended in the sack and a healthy $31m in compensation. He had another two years to run on his deal at Spurs when he was shown the door.

His payout from Roma is likely to be only about $6m, given he was out of contract at the end of the season.

Jose Mourinho’s payouts

Chelsea (1st time) — $37m

Real Madrid — $35m

Chelsea (2nd time) — $17m

Manchester United — $41m

Tottenham — $31m

Roma — $6m

Total — $167m

Roma announced on Wednesday the outspoken coach was leaving the club “with immediate effect” — two days after a 3-1 loss at AC Milan left the Giallorossi in ninth place in Serie A and at risk of missing the Champions League for a sixth straight season.

The club were also eliminated by Lazio in an Italian Cup derby last week.

Former Roma captain Daniele De Rossi, 40, was named Mourinho’s replacement, with a contract to the end of the season.

Mourinho was in his third season at the club and his contract was due to expire in June. He led the Giallorossi to the Uefa Conference League title in his first season and Roma was a Europa League finalist last season.

But Mourinho was also given a series of bans for his protests and tirades against referees — which were clearly not appreciated by Roma’s American owners.

Mourinho was suspended by UEFA from four European games for verbally abusing the Europa League final referee in a stadium garage after Roma lost to Sevilla. He was also suspended for the game at Milan on Sunday due to protests.

“AS Roma can confirm that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff will leave the club with immediate effect,” the club said in a statement.

“We would like to thank Jose on behalf of all of us at AS Roma for his passion and efforts since his arrival at the club,” said owners Dan and Ryan Friedkin. “We will always have great memories of his tenure at Roma, but we believe that an immediate change is in the best interests of the club.”

The 60-year-old Mourinho, who said last month that he wanted to extend his contract at Roma, could be headed to a club in Saudi Arabia or a national team position.

