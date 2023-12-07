Jon Rahm has reportedly been offered up to $920m to join LIV Golf. Photo / AP

World number three Jon Rahm has reportedly signed with LIV Golf for a deal worth between US$450-$600m (NZ$728m-$971m), according to reports, which is more money than the entire PGA Tour prize fund for the 2024 season.

The Golf Channel is reporting the current Masters champion will reveal the new deal today.

According to the Telegraph, Rahm will take control of his own team with negotiations being led by the Public Investment Fund, the Saudi sovereign wealth fund.

The 29-year-old has won 11 times on the PGA Tour earning $51m since going pro in 2016. He won his first major at the 2021 US Open before winning a second at Augusta in April when he was paired against LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka in the final grouping.

Rahm had four victories in the most recent series and also led Europe to Ryder Cup success over the USA.



