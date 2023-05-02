Abby Dow of England during the Rugby World Cup final at Eden Park. Photosport

John Mitchell is set to be unveiled as the new England women’s rugby coach, following the departure of Simon Middleton.

Rugby Pass claims an announcement will be made by the RFU today, after the Red Roses clinched a fifth consecutive Six Nations title.

Middleton had been in charge of England since 2015 during an impressive run that included a 30-match unbeaten streak and two Rugby World Cup final appearances, both resulting in defeats to New Zealand.

Mitchell coached the All Blacks from 2001 to 2003 and has most recently worked as a defensive coach with the England and Japan men’s teams as well as an assistant coach with English side Wasps until the club went into administration last year.







