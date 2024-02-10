Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave and the NZ Herald's Bonnie Jansen get together to preview the weekend's sport. Video / NZ Herald

Jo Aleh will be taking a step back from her duties with the New Zealand SailGP Team this year as the Olympic Games and America’s Cup loom on the horizon.

Aleh has largely operated in the background for the Kiwi SailGP team over the past couple of years, while at times being rotated into the onboard team as a strategist, splitting time in that role with Liv Mackay.

However, with two massive events added to her 2024 calendar, Aleh told the Herald she doesn’t expect to be back onboard the Kiwi F50 Amokura again this season.

“For the rest of this season I’ll be pretty stepped away; just keeping on top of everything but not going on the boat unless they really need me,” Aleh said.

“There’s a lot of things to juggle, so something’s got to go.”

Late last year, she was confirmed as one of the five members of Team New Zealand’s crew for the inaugural Women’s America’s Cup, adding to her SailGP role and her Olympic campaign alongside Molly Meech in the 49er FX. Both Mackay and Meech were also confirmed in the America’s Cup team, alongside Erica Dawson and Gemma Jones.

For Aleh, the 49er FX is a new domain with her two Olympic medals coming in the 470 class – gold in 2012 and silver in 2016.

“It’s definitely going to be pretty hectic, but at least there’s a little bit of time between events,” she said.

“Well, actually, not much time, but enough to prioritise what I need to prioritise at the time. The Olympics take up more of the time and that’s still the priority until that’s finished, then jumping straight into the women’s America’s Cup, we’ve definitely got a bit of prep there before the Games, so it’s a bit of a balancing act but it’s all pretty awesome stuff.”

Olivia Powrie and Jo Aleh won gold in the 470 class at the 2012 Olympic Games. Photo / Photosport

This weekend, she and Meech will be on the water at Torbay Sailing Club for the Oceanbridge Regatta as they prepare to head to the world championships in Spain, which begin early next month.

While Aleh admits the domestic fleet isn’t big, the weekend’s regatta gives them an opportunity to tidy up some of the areas they have been working on as they build towards Marseille in July.

“This is to get into a normal regatta process. We’ve got a full-sized course and we’re lucky enough to race with the boys in the 49er, so we get enough boats on the start line to be able to practise the starting areas we’re working on – and the boys hate it when we beat them.”

Meech, also a member of the Women’s America’s Cup team, is a seasoned campaigner on the 49er FX, having claimed a silver medal alongside Alex Maloney at the 2016 Olympics.

But despite her success in other classes, Aleh has approached the campaign with a fresh perspective: so much to learn and so little time.

“While that makes it pretty hard and compressed, it’s really fun,” she said of her approach.

“I’m enjoying this a lot more so because I’ve got a bit more experience now. I know how lucky I am to be doing this and how much I appreciate just being out in the water and learning something new every day.”

