Jerome Pampellone understands the task in front of him.

When he steps into the ring in Whangārei on Saturday night, the unbeaten Kiwi boxer will have the biggest opportunity of his career to announce himself to the world.

Pampellone (17-0) will take a step up in competition when he squares off against veteran Mexican boxer Rogelio “Porky” Medina, a man who has acted as something of a gatekeeper to the elite ranks of the sport.

Medina is vastly experienced, with the 35-year-old holding a 41-9 record and bouts against several fighters who have gone on to claim world championship titles. In his last seven fights, Medina is 5-2 with all five of his victories coming inside the distance. His only two losses in that span came in a unanimous decision loss to Caleb Plant (former IBF super middleweight champion) and an eighth-round TKO loss to David Benavidez (reigning WBC interim super middleweight champion).

Stepping up in weight to light heavyweight hasn’t been an issue for Medina; he’s fought at super middleweight, light heavyweight and cruiserweight in his last four bouts.

“He’s come here to try and knock me out,” Pampellone told the Herald. “But like I always say, the better the opponent, the better you’ll see of me on the night.”

“He has some huge credentials. He’s fought seven world champions, he’s fought all over the world at the top level and I’m excited. I’m prepared and I’m ready.”

While he’s ranked inside the top 15 in the world at light heavyweight with the IBF (7), WBO (15) and WBC (15), Pampellone has so far been unable to book a bout against another ranked opponent.

However, he has fought against some high-level opposition, including an impressive points win against Australian Faris Chevalier, who was ranked at No 6 with the WBA before dropping his previous fight and falling out of the rankings as a result.

Pampellone, who only turned pro in late 2020, has continually shown improvement in his boxing with every fight, and in his two bouts this year he has shown his ability to find fight-ending shots, winning both fights in the first round.

A win over Medina would further the 27-year-old’s credentials as a potential title challenger, but he said he knew what needed to be done if he wanted to capture the attention of the division’s bigger names.

“I need to win the fight with flying colours. I’ve just got to go in there, be myself and I feel like that’s what I’ll do,” Pampellone said.

“I’m growing with experience. I’m in the gym every day learning and improving, and each fight I take seriously. Each fight I have to win to get to that world title fight. This is another great step in front of me. It’s a huge challenge, but it’s a challenge that I’m ready for.”

Pampellone will be joined by Peach Boxing stablemate Mea Motu (17-0) on the card, with Motu putting her IBO super bantamweight world title on the line against India’s Chandni Mehra (12-4-1). IBF world heavyweight champion Lani Daniels (9-2-2) will also be fighting for gold at the event, looking to beat Australian Desely Robinson (5-1) and add the IBF light heavyweight world title to her collection.

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.