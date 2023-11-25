Jerome Pampellone has won his last two bouts by first-round knockout. Photo / Photosport

If Jerome Pampellone is looking to truly emerge as a player in the world’s light heavyweight ranks, making a statement against Rogelio Medina in Whangārei next weekend will be the perfect way to do it.

Pampellone has had a rapid ascension in the world of professional boxing since leaving the amateur ranks behind him in late 2020. The 27-year-old, who is among the surging stable training under the watchful eye of Isaac Peach at Peach Boxing in West Auckland, has amassed a perfect 17-0 record with 10 wins by stoppage, starting his career with a 12-month span in which he fought 10 times.

It was a stretch that famed Kiwi trainer Kevin Barry says set him up well, and he has only built on that platform in impressive fashion.

“The opponents weren’t world beaters, but they showed him different styles and gave him the ability to develop and progress and learn the trade. He’s obviously a smart kid, because he’s picked it up very well in a short time,” Barry says. “I think he’s a very exciting prospect and a fighter the New Zealand public should really get behind.”

“What he has done in the last 12 months, it showed me that the guy is a world-class prospect.”

Barry knows a thing or two about exciting prospects in the sport, having trained Joseph Parker from 2013 to 2021, helping the Kiwi heavyweight to a world championship during that span.

Barry has been keeping an eye on Pampellone’s rise from his Las Vegas base and sees a similar potential in the London-born light heavyweight as Parker showed at the same point in his career, although Parker fighting on pay-per-view broadcasts from his first bout allowed him to build a larger profile.

“The New Zealand public and the sporting and boxing fans were learning and developing and watching Joe fight by fight. Jerome had some fights on TV, but his profile is nowhere near as what Joe’s was, and the boxing business was at a different stage in New Zealand when Parker was fighting than what it is now,” Barry says.

“I think this boy here has equal talent. I think he’s an exciting prospect, but now he’s going to have to keep developing and he’s going to have to keep beating guys like Medina.”

Isaac Peach, Jerome Pampellone and Boaz Peach after Pampellone's win over Luvuyo Sizani. Photo / Photosport

In Medina, Pampellone will get a true test. The 35-year-old Mexican is vastly experienced, with a 41-9 record and 35 wins by knockout. He has also fought against the likes of Caleb Plant (ex-IBF super middleweight champion) and David Benavidez (WBC interim super middleweight champion).

Medina has proven power, he is durable, and he has a big motor; frequently throwing more than 1000 punches in his bouts. He has proven to be a litmus test for boxers looking to make their mark at the top level. In Medina’s last eight bouts, only Plant and Benavidez have got the better of him, while he is riding a four-fight knockout streak.

With Pampellone winning both of his fights in 2023 in the first round, Barry expects Medina will come in looking to put the pressure on his Kiwi adversary and take him into deep waters.

“Watching Jerome, there’s a couple of things that stand out: he’s got a very educated jab, he controls the distance with his left jab very well. The other thing that Isaac has developed with him is his body punching. In the professional ranks, body punching is essential if you’re going to be successful. He goes to the body very well,” Barry says.

“Jerome needs to hit that body early, and if he doesn’t, this guy’s going to come and come and come and be a very tough fight for him.

“I think the style of Medina will play right into his hands.”

A win over Medina, particularly one in impressive fashion, would be a big step for Pampellone as he looks to press his claim for a world title shot.

Currently ranked No 7 with the IBF, No 11 with the WBO and No 15 with the WBC, Pampellone is yet to get a shot at another ranked fighter.

However, Barry says the young light heavyweight is definitely good enough to work his way to a shot at a world championship, and patience could be a key part of the process.

“I think he’s definitely good enough to get a look at the title and I know that Dean Lonergan’s working very hard and he’s been very calculated and careful with what he’s done. These things here, when you’re developing a young talent, it’s very essential that the right plan is put in place,” Barry says.

“He’s got to keep improving, and he’s got to keep winning.”

Pampellone will meet Medina on the undercard of Peach Boxing stablemate Mea Motu’s IBO super bantamweight world title defence on December 2. Also on the card, reigning IBF world heavyweight champion Lani Daniels will look to become a two-weight world champion in a bout for the vacant IBF light heavyweight belt.

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.