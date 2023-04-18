Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Jason Pine: How new Wellington Phoenix coach can take side forward

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Newly-appointed Wellington Phoenix head coach Giancarlo Italiano. Photo / Getty Images

Newly-appointed Wellington Phoenix head coach Giancarlo Italiano. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION:

Chiefy is now in charge.

Giancarlo Italiano, known to everyone as “Chiefy” and assistant men’s coach at the Wellington Phoenix for the past three years, will take on the top job from .

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport