“Young cow”, “idiot” and a “full-blown weirdo”.

These were the terms former NRL superstar Jarryd Hayne used to describe the woman he has been found guilty of raping twice on 2018′s Grand Final night.

The full contents of Hayne’s tapped phone calls can now be revealed, after a jury in the NSW District Court found him guilty of two counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

The transcripts released after Hayne’s guilty verdict detail the two-time Dally M winner’s phone calls with his friends in the days and weeks following the rape of a woman from Newcastle.

He told friends he thought the reason she complained to the NRL integrity unit was because she “started to like him” and “wigged out” when he “flicked her”.

The phone call transcripts also reveal he said the substantial bleeding the victim was left with – which caused an injury that one doctor said was still visible six weeks later – was “nothing major”.

They start with a voicemail from someone from the NRL integrity unit, who said: “I was just wondering if you could give me a call when you get this message, I just need to talk to you about, um, a matter”.

In the next tapped phone call, Hayne was heard telling a friend: “That sheila went to the NRL.”

Later in the conversation, he said the victim had written to him, in which she was “carrying on”. He called her a “cuckoo” and “full-blown weirdo”.

In another phone call, NRL player Mitchell Pearce asked: “Who’s this sheila coming out saying something about ya?”

Hayne responded: “Oh she’s, f***, she’s from Newie, bro” before saying a couple of Mr Pearce’s “boys” might know her.

Hayne said she was “sending all these nude Snaps and wanting to link up” so he thought he’d “pop by”, but then “she was filthy cause the cab was out the front”.

He said she “wigged out” but he had told her he was only going to be in Sydney for a short time.

“And then – um, went – I like watched a bit of the Grand Final with her old girl,” Hayne said, while laughing.

“(I had) come back, and we were fooling around, and she like bled a little bit. It was weird. I was like ‘f***’ and she like wigged out. And I said ‘listen, my fingernail must have clipped you, that’s all. It was nothing major, just a little bit. Full wigged out.”

Hayne went on to say the victim was “filthy” that he “just left her there”.

The friend asked if he had a lawyer, to which Hayne said he did, adding: “I’ll get her in defamation, easy.”

Hayne was recorded describing the victim to another friend as “a young cow just carrying on”.

“Like she’s f***ing texting me. I think she started to like me or something, then because I brushed her, f***ing blowing up.

“You speak to them for a bit, they get attached and they think f***ing … Well mate, you f***ing messaged me off Instagram, you idiot,” he said.

He added that because he “flicked her,” she blew up.

A NSW District Court jury found Hayne guilty of two counts of sexual intercourse without consent on Tuesday, following eight days of deliberations.

He was released on bail and will face court again on Thursday for a bail review.