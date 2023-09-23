Liam Lawson has returned to New Zealand and is driving on home soil. Video / Newstalk ZB

Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner has provided a bright outlook for Kiwi driver Liam Lawson after he was overlooked for a fulltime seat at its development team AlphaTauri for the 2024 season.

Just as Nyck de Vries was hired over Lawson for 2023 because of his experience, eight-time Grand Prix winner Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda will retain their seats with the team for 2024. Ricciardo, who started the season in a development role as Red Bull’s third driver, replaced de Vries midway through this season as the Dutchman struggled for performance.

When Ricciardo was injured during a practice session ahead of the Dutch GP late last month, it gave Lawson - the Red Bull and AlphaTauri reserve driver - a rare chance to show what he can do at the top level and in just three races the 21-year-old has won plenty of admirers.

He navigated a very testing race in his debut in the Netherlands and has shown consistent performances in Italy and Singapore over the last couple of weeks - earning his first Formula One points and AlphaTauri’s best result of the season with a ninth-placed finish in Singapore. He will again drive for AlphaTauri this weekend in Japan, qualifying to start 11th on the grid, with Ricciardo racing the clock to be ready to go for the Qatar GP in two weeks’ time.

“Liam, it’s only a matter of time before he gets his opportunity and fulltime chance,” Horner told Sky Sports ahead of the qualifying session at this weekend’s Japanese GP.

“He certainly turned heads and gave us plenty to think about, in particular following his Singapore drive. He’s doing everything possible to justify a case for a fulltime drive but unfortunately, three into two doesn’t go.”

Red Bull Racing's Christian Horner. Photo / Photosport

Tsunoda has performed well for the most part in a minimally competitive package with AlphaTauri this season and consistently outperformed de Vries - a Formula E and Formula Two champion. He is also backed by Honda, who provide the engines for Red Bull and AlphaTauri in a deal that runs until the end of the 2025 season.

Tsunoda reportedly only put pen to paper on a new contract with AlphaTauri ahead of this weekend’s Japanese GP, after Honda and Red Bull officials met at Suzuka.

“I think Daniel, with his experience and his motivation to come back, I think he’ll add great leadership to that team and a great benchmark. Yuki has been making great progress and I think having Daniel there as that benchmark, he’ll certainly learn from that,” Horner said of the AlphaTauri lineup for 2024.

It’s a decision that provides plenty of intrigue for next season with Red Bull Racing’s Sergio Perez under immense pressure to keep his seat alongside Max Verstappen beyond his current contract which expires at the end of 2024.

It is believed that Ricciardo and Tsunoda will be considered for that seat, with the two teammates essentially going head-to-head for consideration to oust Perez, who is currently second in the drivers’ championship.

While Lawson is part of the Red Bull stable, many have suggested that rival team Williams could look to try and bring the young Kiwi over to fill their vacant 2024 seat. At the moment, that seat is filled by American driver Logan Sargeant - Lawson’s teammate during the 2022 Formula Two season - however the team is yet to decide on whether to bring him back for another season and is giving him every chance to prove himself.

Any move to Williams for Lawson would likely be a one-year loan from Red Bull, who would be unlikely to let the talented young Kiwi leave their stable. However, that probably would not interest the British team who look intent on building toward their future alongside former Red Bull driver Alex Albon.

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.