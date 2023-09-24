Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave and NZ Herald's Bonnie Jansen get together to preview a packed weekend of sport and shout 'up the Wahs!' Video / NZ Herald / Photosport

If the Japanese Grand Prix was Liam Lawson’s swansong in the 2023 Formula One season, he certainly left his mark.

After missing out on a fulltime AlphaTauri seat for 2024, Lawson finishing in 11th at Suzuka on Sunday evening would have impressed many.

While he has consistently impressed in his three previous Formula One drives, there were questions about exactly how he stacked up against AlphaTauri teammate and Honda-backed driver Yuki Tsunoda as Tsunoda had some issues in Italy and Singapore and was unable to drive.

In Japan, Lawson gave everyone the comparison they wanted to see.

Racing on older tyres, the 21-year-old held off his teammate down the back end of the 53-lap race. While Tsunoda got within 0.5sec of Lawson in the last 10 laps, the Kiwi held his cool and thwarted the efforts of his Japanese counterpart to finish the race where he started.

Of the two races both drivers have completed, Lawson has finished ahead in both and, for the second time, missed out on points by just one spot.

Daniel Ricciardo is a possibility of making his return from injury at Qatar in a fortnight, which would send Lawson back into his role as the Red Bull and AlphaTauri reserve.

At the front of the race, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won by a wide margin from McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Verstappen’s win secure the Constructors’ Championship for Red Bull.

