Beauden Barrett will don the colours of Nagoya's Toyota Verblitz in Japan Rugby League One. Photo / Getty Images

A week after the opening round, New Zealand rugby fans will now get a chance to watch the All Blacks playing in the Japan Rugby League One with a new broadcast deal revealed.

TVNZ have secured rights to provide live coverage of a featured “Match of the Week” from the top division of the league - complete with English commentary.

The newly signed deal secures TVNZ+ 19 Division 1 games across the season, giving New Zealand fans a chance to see All Blacks past and present.

The latest NTT Japan Rugby League One season kicked off on 9 December and TVNZ+ will have a catch-up match from the first week of competition available before live coverage commences this weekend.

The league boasts a large number of international players from the All Blacks, Wallabies, Springboks and UK national teams. Kiwi rugby fans will be treated to a League One roster packed with All Blacks and local stars including Aaron Smith, Beauden Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Ardie Savea, Bryn Gatland, Michale Little, Ngani Laumape, Richie Mo’unga, Shannon Frizell, Vince Aso, Dane Coles, Jed Brown, Josh Goodhue, Mitchell Hunt, Tevita Li, Bryn Hall and Sam Cane.

“It gives us much pleasure to welcome 26 foreign players to the league who have just represented their countries at the Rugby World Cup, 13 of whom started in the final. More than half of them are new to the league, which is testament to how the game in Japan is rapidly growing among the world’s elite players. This is illustrated by some figures from New Zealand. Of the 14 men who have played the most games for the All Blacks, five will play in Japan this season,” Japan Rugby League One Chairman Genichi Tamatsuka said.

TVNZ’s GM of Sports and Events, Melodie Robinson said, “New Zealanders love rugby, and we want to bring more of our national sport to audiences free-to-view. This is an exciting partnership for us as we continue to build our sports streaming platform on TVNZ+. We’re looking forward to hosting what will no doubt be a hugely exciting season of rugby in Japan.”

It comes after and understanding Sky was in talks to run matches with Kiwi commentators, but negotiations stalled over the number of games that had to be broadcast.

Sky told the Herald they were never confirmed official broadcaster.