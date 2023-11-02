Around a decade ago, two promising young rugby league players ran into each other at Sydney Airport.

Back then, they were just teenagers with an NRL dream, like thousands of others. They were on the pathway but there was a long, long way to go to crack first grade.

James Fisher-Harris was 17, coming off his first season with the Penrith SG Ball team and heading home to the Far North of New Zealand. Eighteen-year-old Moses Leota, also in the Panthers set-up, had just completed his first campaign in the Holden Cup (the old Under-20s competition) and was flying back to see relatives in Auckland.

“I remember I saw him at the airport,” Fisher-Harris told the Herald. “Back then you got two free flights home a year, with the Under 20s contract. We didn’t really say much to each other that day but we went to the [next] pre-season and that is when it all started.”

Leota has similar memories.

“In that pre-season, we were the young front rowers coming through,” said Leota. “We bonded there and stuck together ever since.”

James Fisher-Harris celebrates his try against Toa Samoa. Photo / Photosport

And what a ride it’s been, from unknown hopefuls to one of the best prop partnerships in the game. Last month Fisher-Harris and Leota competed in their fourth successive grand final, winning their third premiership ring with the epic defeat of Brisbane, in which Leota scored a crucial second-half try.

It’s a staggering achievement, even more so in a New Zealand context.

Only Jesse Bromwich - with five appearances - has played in more grand finals, with other local legends Brent Todd, Jeremy Smith, Steve Matai and Adam Blair all accumulating four. Bromwich is the only other Kiwi to claim three premierships, though his were spread over a decade at the Melbourne Storm.

From a national perspective, they should be the foundation of the Kiwis pack over the next World Cup cycle, as elder statesmen like Bromwich and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves move on. They could develop into one of the best front-row combinations seen in the black and white V.

Leota grew up in Mt Roskill, then had a season with the Mt Albert Lions before his family moved to Australia when he was 13. Fisher-Harris was raised in the tiny Northland settlement of Kohukohu, before attending high school in Whangārei. He left for Sydney at 17.

Leota made his debut for the Kiwis last year against Tonga but injury issues subsequently limited him to two appearances at the World Cup. Fisher-Harris was capped during the 2016 Four Nations but has come to the fore during Michael Maguire’s tenure, a certain selection when available.

This Saturday’s Pacific Championship final in Hamilton (5pm) will be only their sixth test together but combinations aren’t a problem.

“We are on the same page,” said Fisher-Harris. “That is the main thing for internationals. To get everyone on the same page. The more people you have in combos – like front rowers or halves or an edge – the better you play, because you know how each other plays.”

Leota adds: “It comes down to us playing a lot of games together. We know each other plays and we bounce off each other.”

They have played more than 130 NRL games as a front-row pairing, along with countless training sessions and 10 pre-seasons. That even extends to their notoriously tough gym workouts.

“Fish is normally the one driving it, I just try and hold on and keep up with the bro,” said Leota. “It’s not always competitive, we are just trying to get the best out of each other. And push to the next level.”

If that wasn’t enough, they are also regular roommates at club level, sharing hotel accommodation whenever Penrith travel.

“I don’t think we ever get sick of each other,” said Leota. “Maybe just his snoring.”

If New Zealand have any chance on Saturday, Fisher-Harris and Leota will have to lead the way. The Kiwis started well in Melbourne before slumping to a 36-18 defeat and there was a noticeable dip when Leota was off the field either side of halftime.

It won’t be easy – as the Kangaroos are revitalised by three fresh players in their pack – with Payne Haas, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui and Liam Martin returning after being given a week off - while Maguire will roll out the same 17 for the third consecutive week.

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns. He has also reported on the Warriors and NRL for more than a decade.