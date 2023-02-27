Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury: What next after blockbuster fight

Jake Paul, left, and Tommy Fury, in action during their boxing match, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo / AP

Jake Paul was handed his first boxing defeat yesterday and he wants revenge.

British fighter Tommy Fury defeater the YouTube sensation in a points decision in Saudi Arabia.

Fury is the first actual professional boxer fought by Paul, who built his lucrative second career by taking on mixed martial artists and a fellow YouTuber in boxing bouts that generated huge social media attention despite featuring more enthusiasm than skill.

The crowd in the arena outside Riyadh included Al Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo, comedian Kevin Hart and a collection of boxers including Mike Tyson, Deontay Wilder, Devin Haney and Tyson Fury, who had publicly urged his younger sibling to interrupt Paul’s career with a knockout.

Two judges scored the bout 76-73 for Fury (9-0, 4 KOs), while the third favoured Paul, 75-74. The box office takings have yet to be revealed which will give an indication whether a rematch will happen.

So, what happens now?

A rematch?

Paul had a rematch clause in the contract if he lost, unlike Fury. Paul was keen on another shot at the Brit moments after the defeat. “‘We can run it back. I think we deserve that rematch.’ he said after the fight.

He also posted similar thoughts to his 22.2 million followers on Instagram along with images of his knockdown of Fury in the penultimate round.

“Fair play. Congrats to Tommy and his family. I’ll be back for the rematch,” he said.

Fury was also keen for another clash.

“Jake Paul took some good shots. He’s a far better boxer than I thought he was. This is my first main event. If he wants a rematch, bring it on,” Fury said.

Paul v KSI or Nate Diaz

Paul has previously stated he has a big fight year ahead, but that was based on the assumption he would defeat Fury.

“We’ve got a big, big year ahead,” he told BT Sport.

“There’s a massive offer out to Nate Diaz and his team to do one boxing match and one MMA match.

“And then, you know the kid KSI, keeps on talking and he says that December, he wants to fight.”

British YouTuber KSI beat Jake’s brother Logan in a six-round bout in Los Angeles in November 2019.

“It’s a fight I expect to take place. We’ve been in discussions before Sunday and we’ll see what happens now with the situation of the rematch,” KSI’s promoter Kalle Sauerland told Sky Sports UK.

“But KSI and our side have made it very clear we want that fight and I have no reason to believe that Jake Paul and his team don’t want that fight either.

“It’s a fight that will fill any stadium in the world, and a fight that I do believe will happen this year.”

Fury v KSI

Or maybe KSI will take on the winner.

During his post-fight press conference, Fury claimed: “If KSI wants a fight – he’s no Jake Paul and I’ll take that no problem.”

Either way, expect to see a lot more of Jake Paul and Tommy Fury in their boxing trunks this year.



