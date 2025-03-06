Eric Kouakou, a surfboard shaper at West Factory, shapes surfboards inside his workshop in Abidjan. Photo / Issouf Sanogo, AFP
Waxing down his board at the beach where he grew up, Souleymane Sidibe is determined to show the judges in Ivory Coast’s first surfing competition that he’s a future champion.
The west African country is known internationally for its cocoa. With its 570km coastline and its impressive waves, it now wants to make a name for itself as a surfer’s paradise, alongside South Africa, Morocco and Senegal.
In late February, Assinie beach, 80km from Abidjan, hosted the Africa Surf Tour, a continent-wide competition.
“Over the past few years, more and more people have taken up surfing,” Sidibe told AFP.
The 30-year-old athlete has created an NGO to open up access to the sport and started his own Souley Surf School, a new addition to the handful of surf clubs that have set up since 2017.
Among the dozens of supporters at the competition that day were young amateur surfers draped in the national flag, who, like Sidibe, had had to teach themselves the art of the wave by imitating the most experienced board riders.
“I’ve come along to watch and learn stuff,” said 22-year-old Kouadio Daniel Koffi, on the lookout for take-offs, rollers and other moves practised by his hero, one of the only professionals of his generation in Ivory Coast.
Oumar Seye, the Senegalese head of the African Surfing Confederation and organiser of the Assinie competition, said it was crucial to “give a boost to African surfers”.