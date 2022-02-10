Israel Adesanya has signed one of the richest contracts in UFC history. Photo / Getty

Kiwi UFC star Israel Adesanya has signed a new contract to become one of the highest-paid athletes in the history of mixed martial arts.

On the eve of his rematch against Robert Whittaker at UFC 271 on Sunday (NZT), Adesanya has put pen to paper on what he describes as "a f***ing big deal".

The 32-year-old wouldn't go into specifics when speaking at UFC 271 media day in Houston, but left little doubt about the "crazy" money involved.

"It's a big deal, it's a f*cking big deal," Adesanya said. "You can't undersell my value. If you are, you're kidding yourself.

"I bring so many different looks to this company, even without trying. I'm Nigerian, I've brought that whole nation.

"We have the Oceania region looking at us. I'm a guy who crosses over into the mainstream so easily - I have this appeal.

"I'm glad the UFC is starting to see that. They've already known that. They've known that since the jump. [UFC president] Dana [White] knew this since the jump."

Adesanya believes his new deal is eclipsed only by Irish star Conor McGregor, who signed a reported six-fight contract worth US$100 million ($150m) in 2018, but was quick to stress the commitment was about far more than just money.

"If I was going to just do this for the money and bounce I would've done this maybe three fights ago," Adesanya said.

"I'm kind of set. I have one of the smartest money men behind me, who's helping me flip my money the smart way.

"I love money, don't get me wrong, but it's not about money. This is about legacy. This is about martial arts. This is about learning. I haven't lost that step. I'm still hungry.

"I'm just a guy who deals with my dealings with the UFC behind the scenes and I'm glad we came to an agreement with this new deal."