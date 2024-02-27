Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Italy stun in Six Nations, new mouthguard troubles, the return of Super Rugby and a mankini mishap - Chris Rattue’s winners and losers

Chris Rattue
By
5 mins to read
A skittish Rivez Reihana looked underdone at first five-eighths, writes Chris Rattue. Photo / Photosport

A skittish Rivez Reihana looked underdone at first five-eighths, writes Chris Rattue. Photo / Photosport

OPINION

Chris Rattue rates the best and worst from the sporting weekend.

WINNER/LOSER: Super Rugby/Super Rugby (and other Kiwi sports)

Super Rugby is often great rugby. The athleticism, skill and flow are terrific. The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport