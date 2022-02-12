Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

'It happened so quickly': Kiwi football Liberato Cacace star reflects on Serie A rise

4 minutes to read
Liberato Cacace (Empoli Fc) in action during the italian soccer Serie A match Bologna FC vs Empoli FC on February 06, 2022. Photo / Getty Images.

Liberato Cacace (Empoli Fc) in action during the italian soccer Serie A match Bologna FC vs Empoli FC on February 06, 2022. Photo / Getty Images.

Jason Pine
By
Jason Pine

Jason Pine is a football commentator and Newstalk ZB host

Destino.

It's the Italian word for fate. And as fate would have it, Liberato Cacace's new Italian football club, Empoli, will host the side he's followed since he was a boy – Napoli – on

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.