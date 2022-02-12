Liberato Cacace (Empoli Fc) in action during the italian soccer Serie A match Bologna FC vs Empoli FC on February 06, 2022. Photo / Getty Images.

Destino.

It's the Italian word for fate. And as fate would have it, Liberato Cacace's new Italian football club, Empoli, will host the side he's followed since he was a boy – Napoli – on Anzac Day. A Kiwi boy playing against his boyhood club on April 25; that's destino.

Cacace joined the Serie A side from Belgian club Sint-Truiden last week, initially on loan, but with a view to making the move permanent. The Cacace family are lifelong Napoli fans and dad Antonio was quick to check the fixture list to see when his son might have the chance to play at the famous Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples.

"Unfortunately, that game has already happened, but we host Napoli later in the season," Cacace told the Herald.

"Just having the chance to play them would be a very emotional day for me and one I can hopefully grab with both hands."

It would be the latest chapter in what has been a steady rise up the football ladder for the former Wellington Phoenix fullback, who set off to Belgium 18 months ago and has now achieved his childhood dream of playing in Italy's top flight. He came off the bench with 20 minutes to go in his side's 0-0 draw with Bologna on Waitangi Day, becoming the first Kiwi male to play in Serie A.

"I thought I did well in my debut. I couldn't believe it happened so quickly, because I hadn't even been at the club for a week," said Cacace.

"I'm not going to lie – it was tough coming straight in, but it was a great moment for me and my family. They got a bit emotional when I crossed that white line for my debut, but it's natural for parents to be proud. They've been with me every step of the way and I'm just glad I can put a smile on their face for all the hard work they've done for me.

"I hope I can keep building on that debut and keep making New Zealand proud in Italy."

Cacace's loan will automatically become a permanent three-year deal if Empoli avoid relegation this season. They're 11th after 24 of 38 games in the 20-team league and crucially, 12 points clear of the relegation zone.

The move to Italy comes after an often challenging period at Sint-Truiden.

"It wasn't all sunshine and rainbows," reflects Cacace.

Liberato Cacace of Empoli FC in action during the Serie A match between Bologna FC and Empoli FC at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara. Photo / Getty Images.

"It was a very tough 18 months. It was my first time living away from family and on my own and I was in a very diverse squad who didn't all speak English. But it made me stronger – physically, emotionally, and mentally – and I look back with fond memories, even though we were battling relegation.

"Europe is a whole different ball game with the pressure of relegation, which you don't have in the A-League. I learnt to deal with that pressure on a day-to-day basis, knowing the safety of the team was on the line, but also finding the balance between having fun and working hard and making sure I gave my best for the team.

"I thank the club for giving me the opportunity to play in Europe."

Carrying with him an Italian name, his new teammates at Empoli were surprised Cacace wasn't particularly fluent in the dialect. But the young squad has welcomed him warmly, teaching him some basic phrases while regularly asking about the All Blacks. The club have sorted an apartment and car, meaning he's already comfortable in a country which has always felt like a second home anyway through his family roots.

While his club ambitions remain front of mind, Cacace is also keen to add to his six All Whites caps in a massive year for New Zealand football. The carrot of a World Cup in November is dangling tantalisingly in front of Danny Hay's charges.

"Playing for your national side is a great honour and I'm always going to put my hand up," Cacace said.

"It's a big year for New Zealand and I hope I can be a big part of that and help us make strides towards the World Cup."

For now, though, the focus is on nailing down a regular spot at Empoli.

"I want to build on my debut, hopefully start in the next few weeks and really show what I can do for this club, because they've put a lot of faith in me.

"I want to show them what I'm capable of."