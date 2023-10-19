All Black Beauden Barrett has paid tribute online to New Zealand-born man Adam Agamon, reportedly killed in Israel.

New Zealand Jewish community leader Juliet Moses announced the news over social media that the 21-year-old All Blacks fan died last weekend during the Hamas attack on Israel.

She shared a post from the family which said the Israeli soldier was called out with his friends on Shabbat to save settlements. It said they killed two terrorists in Kibbutz Nirim and he was later killed.

Barrett commented on a Facebook page announcing Agmon’s death.

“Rest in peace Adam. Thinking of his family and friends at this difficult time. Thank you for your support, we will do our best to make him proud,” Barrett said.

Beauden Barrett has paid tribute to New Zealand-born Adam Agmon, an Israeli soldier and passionate All Blacks supporter. Photo / Adam Davy, Getty Images

According to a Facebook message, Agmon was an All Blacks fan and had a silver fern tattoo on his leg, as do his father Oren and brother Yahel.

He had plans to watch the World Cup quarter-final between the All Blacks and Ireland this Sunday NZT.

His family specifically asked for the news to be spread among rugby fans.

It is with a heavy heart that I share the news that Adam Agmon, who was born in New Zealand and had a silver fern tattoo, was killed in action defending the people of Israel from Hamas savagery. May his memory be a blessing. 💔 🇳🇿 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/2M4OLmt9oy — Juliet Moses (@JulietMosesNZ) October 12, 2023

Barrett was this morning named in the starting lineup for Sunday’s clash in Paris. He is looking to lift the World Cup for a second time after being part of the 2015 side.





