Nikora Lee-Kingi is the two-time defending King in the Ring lightweight champion. Photo / Photosport

When Nikora Lee-Kingi steps into the ring to defend his lightweight King in the Ring title this weekend, he will do so with history in his sights.

Should Lee-Kingi fight his way to a third King in the Ring title, he will be tied for the tournament’s most-winningest athlete – alongside UFC superstar Israel Adesanya.

Adesanya won his three King in the Ring titles across two weight classes – two at cruiserweight and a third at heavyweight – so Lee-Kingi would be the first to claim three titles in a single class on New Zealand’s premier combat sports stage.

However, it’s not a milestone he’s getting too caught up in as he prepares for Saturday night’s eight-man tournament, with a strong field looking to dethrone him. In the eight-man tournament, athletes fight up to three times during the event in a bid to earn the title of King in the Ring.

“What drives me is just wanting to do well for myself, becoming a better fighter and doing well for my family,” Lee-Kingi says.

“It would just mean solidifying myself as the top dog in the 62kg weight category.”

This weekend’s tournament will be a bit different for Lee-Kingi, who won his first two titles fighting out of Christchurch gym South Island Lee Gar, the most recent of which came in 2020. He has since relocated north and now trains at Auckland’s City Kickboxing.

It was a move he made in search of a high level of training partners in order to reach new levels of his career, putting in work alongside former King in the Ring champions such as Adesanya, Dan Hooker and Carlos Ulberg, as well as a number of other athletes plying their trade on some of the biggest stages in combat sports.

An aggressive counter fighter who isn’t afraid to get creative in his bid to break down an opponent, Lee-Kingi believes his development since moving north will show once he steps into the ring.

“I feel like this time will be a lot different. I feel like I’ve made a few mental and personal adjustments and I feel like a completely different fighter now. I’m looking forward to being able to showcase my new skillset and mindset.”

While Lee-Kingi has an opportunity at an individual accolade, City Kickboxing coach Eugene Bareman was hopeful his gym could bring home another King in the Ring eight-man title.

“He knows he’ll be able to equal that achievement,” Bareman said. “But he’s also aware that one very proud thing that we have is that this is the most winningest gym in King in the Ring history. We would like to keep that honour, so the more we win is better.

“It’s something we’re very proud of because we’re proud of the tournament and the respect and prestige that it carries. If Nikora can help retain that achievement that would be great.”

The gym will have two athletes in the eight-man tournament, with Corey Dunn called in as a late injury replacement after initially being set to fight for the spot as the tournament’s reserve athlete.

“Corey is a young, talented guy,” Bareman says. “This tournament has shown that young talented guys sometimes get the win over the more established guys. That’s what Corey’s going to be trying to do, and he has the ability to do it.”

The tournament is rounded out by Cody Sione (South Island Lee Gar), Lucas McAdam, Alex Sorensen (Team Hardcore), Pong Chau (Urban Sport), Alejandro Tellez (Tihipuke Muaythai), and Ben Karam (Art of Combat).