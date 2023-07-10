UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya faces off against Dricus Du Plessis. Photo / Getty Images

UFC president Dana White has shrugged off Israel Adesanya’s latest bout of trash-talking, directed at middleweight challenger Dricus du Plessis.

After Du Plessis earned a shot at the Kiwi champion’s belt by beating Australian Rob Whittaker at UFC 290 in Las Vegas on Sunday, Adesanya was invited to the octagon to face off against the South African.

The pair came close to clashing and Du Plessis reportedly told Adesanya - who was born in Nigeria - that he was “the real African”.

That prompted Adesanya to tell the crowd: “This is my African brother right here. Let’s go n****r, what’s up b***h? Let’s go n****r.”

White later said he didn’t want Adesanya and Du Plessis to face off in the octagon, but the Kiwi convinced him to allow his presence.

When asked about the language used by Adesanya, White replied: “What were the racial undertones? He’s black. Who gives a s**t.

“I couldn’t care less. This is the fight business, Israel Adesanya can say whatever he wants. Who gives a s**t. Are people b****ing about that?”

Adesanya and Du Plessis could meet as soon at UFC 293 in Sydney on September 10, and the South African stoked the flames ahead of a potential fight at his post-match press conference following his second-round victory over Whittaker.

“He’s behaving like a clown in there, that’s not how a champion behaves,” du Plessis said. “That’s not how a man behaves, he’s behaving like a child.

“Conduct yourself like a champion, there’s people looking up to you and you’re behaving like that. If that sells tickets, good for him.

“I’ll sell tickets my way. I’m a gentleman, I’m a man and I’ll behave like a man.”